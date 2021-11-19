The festive season has rolled in once again. Maybe you’re busy stuffing stockings, assembling your best decorations, or writing out Christmas cards.
Or if it’s not your scene, you might plan on spending December 25 curled up on the couch with your cat Gavin, binge-watching David Attenborough documentaries.
Whatever your plans for the holidays, there’s always room for vegan food. We’ve assembled 11 of our favorite plant-based Christmas recipes to kick off the festivities.
11 festive vegan recipes for Christmas
(Or any time of year, we won’t judge)
1. Christmas tree garlic bread sharer
Adorable, delicious, and animal-free – what more could you ask for? Plus, you only need five ingredients to make it.
2. Healthy vegan Christmas salad
Whoever says salads are boring has never tried out this recipe. This dish combines quinoa, chickpeas, sweet potato, dried cranberries, and almonds, to name a few. It’s nutritious, it’s delicious, it’s begging to be made.
3. Christmas granola
Word on the street is breakfast is kind of important. But there’s no reason your first meal of the day can’t be festive too.
You’ll need ingredients like maple syrup, cinnamon, pumpkin seeds, and orange juice for this hearty, healthy plant-based meal.
4. Vegan roast chicken
Now we’re getting serious. Win over vegans and meat-eaters alike with this roast seitan chicken, draped in cranberry marinade. Just make sure you have enough for seconds.
5. Five-ingredient Christmas pavlova wreath
Sorry, what were we talking about? I got distracted looking at this dreamy, creamy, crispy, and sweet pavlova wreath. It’s sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
6. Easy vegan Christmas dinner
Christmas dinner is often the main event come December 25. Which is why this recipe is a must-try.
It features beetroot wellington, crispy roast potatoes, orange-glazed veggies, BBQ meatloaf, balsamic Brussels sprouts, Yorkshire puddings, and red wine gravy.
7. Baked butternut squash with mushroom filling
Not in the mood for (vegan) meat? Never fear, squash is here. This vegetable is high in vitamins A, B6, and C, as well as magnesium and fiber. And it sits center-plate for this vegan Christmas dinner.
8. Curried Brussels sprouts
Spice up the festivities with these plant-based Indian curried Brussels sprouts. The dish takes less than 30 minutes to make, and doesn’t require baking. Make sure you keep the recipe when you’re done. Trust us, you’ll want to make it again.
9. Double chocolate fruit and nut swirl rolls
Light, fluffy, and oh-so-satisfying. These dairy-free desserts feature cacao-infused dough, chocolate spread filling, and plenty of dried fruits and nuts.
You can serve them with extra warm chocolate spread, icing sugar, or some vegan ice cream. The world is your oyster!
10. Easy lentil Wellington
Move over, beef. It’s lentils’ time to shine. This all-vegan lentil Wellington recipe contains crispy puff pastry, chestnut mushrooms, and plant-based gravy, as well as garlic, rosemary, and thyme.
It’s packed with protein and tastes just as good (or better) than the original.
11. Spiced orange Christmas cookies
This recipe brings together almond flour, banana, date syrup, peanut butter, and cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to create the cookie of your Christmassy dreams. Enjoy!