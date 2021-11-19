Reading Time: 3 minutes

The festive season has rolled in once again. Maybe you’re busy stuffing stockings, assembling your best decorations, or writing out Christmas cards.

Or if it’s not your scene, you might plan on spending December 25 curled up on the couch with your cat Gavin, binge-watching David Attenborough documentaries.

Whatever your plans for the holidays, there’s always room for vegan food. We’ve assembled 11 of our favorite plant-based Christmas recipes to kick off the festivities.

11 festive vegan recipes for Christmas

(Or any time of year, we won’t judge)

1. Christmas tree garlic bread sharer

Credit: So Vegan

Adorable, delicious, and animal-free – what more could you ask for? Plus, you only need five ingredients to make it.

Find the recipe here.

2. Healthy vegan Christmas salad

Credit: Claire Power (Healthy French Wife)

Whoever says salads are boring has never tried out this recipe. This dish combines quinoa, chickpeas, sweet potato, dried cranberries, and almonds, to name a few. It’s nutritious, it’s delicious, it’s begging to be made.

Find the recipe here.

3. Christmas granola

Credit: Nourishing Amy

Word on the street is breakfast is kind of important. But there’s no reason your first meal of the day can’t be festive too.

You’ll need ingredients like maple syrup, cinnamon, pumpkin seeds, and orange juice for this hearty, healthy plant-based meal.

Find the recipe here.

4. Vegan roast chicken

Credit: School Night Vegan

Now we’re getting serious. Win over vegans and meat-eaters alike with this roast seitan chicken, draped in cranberry marinade. Just make sure you have enough for seconds.

Find the recipe here.

5. Five-ingredient Christmas pavlova wreath

Credit: So Vegan

Sorry, what were we talking about? I got distracted looking at this dreamy, creamy, crispy, and sweet pavlova wreath. It’s sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Find the recipe here.

6. Easy vegan Christmas dinner

Credit: So Vegan

Christmas dinner is often the main event come December 25. Which is why this recipe is a must-try.

It features beetroot wellington, crispy roast potatoes, orange-glazed veggies, BBQ meatloaf, balsamic Brussels sprouts, Yorkshire puddings, and red wine gravy.

Find the recipe here.

7. Baked butternut squash with mushroom filling

Credit: Rebel Recipes

Not in the mood for (vegan) meat? Never fear, squash is here. This vegetable is high in vitamins A, B6, and C, as well as magnesium and fiber. And it sits center-plate for this vegan Christmas dinner.

Find the recipe here.

8. Curried Brussels sprouts

Credit: Cooking With Parita

Spice up the festivities with these plant-based Indian curried Brussels sprouts. The dish takes less than 30 minutes to make, and doesn’t require baking. Make sure you keep the recipe when you’re done. Trust us, you’ll want to make it again.

Find the recipe here.

9. Double chocolate fruit and nut swirl rolls

Credit: Amy Lanza (Nourishing Amy)

Light, fluffy, and oh-so-satisfying. These dairy-free desserts feature cacao-infused dough, chocolate spread filling, and plenty of dried fruits and nuts.

You can serve them with extra warm chocolate spread, icing sugar, or some vegan ice cream. The world is your oyster!

Find the recipe here.

10. Easy lentil Wellington

Credit: Healthy Living James

Move over, beef. It’s lentils’ time to shine. This all-vegan lentil Wellington recipe contains crispy puff pastry, chestnut mushrooms, and plant-based gravy, as well as garlic, rosemary, and thyme.

It’s packed with protein and tastes just as good (or better) than the original.

Find the recipe here.

11. Spiced orange Christmas cookies

Credit: Happy Skin Kitchen

This recipe brings together almond flour, banana, date syrup, peanut butter, and cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to create the cookie of your Christmassy dreams. Enjoy!

Find the recipe here.