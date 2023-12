The festive season is officially here, and if you’re looking for an unusual addition to your vegan Christmas dinner, this cranberry butter is sure to impress.

Cranberry butter is a spread made from cranberries, typically combined with other ingredients to create a smooth, buttery consistency. It’s similar to fruit preserves or jams but is distinguished by its rich, creamy texture similar to softened butter. Cranberry butter often includes additional flavors such as orange zest, cinnamon, or nutmeg to complement the tartness of the cranberries. This spread is commonly used as a condiment for bread, rolls, and pastries.

The popularity of cranberry butter rises especially during the holiday season, where it is often served as part of festive meals, owing to cranberries’ association with Thanksgiving and Christmas. It can be used in place of cranberry sauce, and served alongside your favorite vegan turkey. It can be found in grocery stores, particularly during the fall and winter months, or made at home using fresh or frozen cranberries. The below recipe, which comes from plant-based chef Carleigh Bodrug, shows you how to easily make vegan cranberry butter at home.

Vegan cranberry butter

An easy-to-make, aromatic spread made with seasonal winter berries! No ratings yet Cook Time 1 hr 30 mins Prep Time 5 mins Servings 12 Ingredients 36 oz cranberries, fresh

2 cinnamon sticks

1 orange, juiced

1 cup maple syrup

½ cup water Instructions Combine all ingredients in a large pot. Bring to a boil, then simmer over low heat for 1 1/2 hours, until the cranberries are soft.

Remove the cinnamon sticks. Using an immersion blender or a countertop blender, combine the cranberries until a smooth "butter" is formed. Serve with toast, over yogurt and more. Store in the fridge for up to one week, or use safe canning procedures to can this recipe for months.

This recipe was republished with permission from Carleigh Bodrug. You can view the original recipe here. Bodrug is releasing a new book titled Scrappy Cooking in April next year. You can pre-oder the book here.

