There is nothing quite like the comforting aroma of warm spices wafting through your kitchen. With this foolproof and quick-to-make vegan spiced apple loaf cake recipe, you can easily recreate that cozy feeling whenever you please.

In this recipe, we have added cinnamon and mixed spice to the apple loaf cake, making it the perfect dish for the Christmas season. But it is a versatile recipe that can be easily adapted to suit your preferences and the season.

What can I do with lots of apples?

When life gives you apples, you bake cakes! Apples bring a lovely sweet and tart flavor to your baking, and they also help to add moisture to your recipes. This is why this spiced apple and walnut loaf cake is so delicious. Ready to start baking? Jump to the recipe here.

You can also use them to make apple sauce (which pairs nicely with this orange and cranberry roast wreath), apple juice, apple crumble, toffee apples, and much more. The possibilities are endless!

What apples are best for baking in a cake?

When baking an apple cake, the type of apple you use depends on the texture and taste you want to achieve. If you prefer juicy, firm chunks of apple in your cake with a balanced sweet-tart flavor, then Jazz apples are a great choice. We recommend using Jazz apples in our apple loaf cake recipe.

However, if you want a softer texture where the apple blends into the cake mix and a naturally sweeter or more tart cake, then you may want to consider using a combination of apples. Here are some apple varieties that you can mix and incorporate into your bake:

Granny Smith: Holds its shape well when baked and has a tart flavor, which can balance the sweetness of jazz apples Braeburn: Sweet with a slightly spicy flavor, Braeburn apples hold up well in baking and can add depth to the overall taste Fuji: Sweet and crisp, Fuji apples are perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth, plus they maintain their texture in baked goods Gala: Another sweet option that softens well when baked, making a smoother texture

How do you replace eggs in apple cake?

There are several options to replace eggs when baking an apple cake. You can either purchase one of the many vegan egg substitutes available at your local health foods store, like JUST Egg, or you can create one at home.

The most versatile and easy egg substitutes in baking are made using flaxseed and chia seeds. To create one vegan egg, mix one tablespoon of the ground seeds with two and a half tablespoons of water and leave it to turn gloopy. Then, use it as you would an egg.

How to make this apple loaf cake allergy-friendly

Our spiced apple and walnut loaf cake is a vegan recipe but contains some allergens such as nuts and wheat. However, the recipe can be easily modified to make it allergy-friendly. Here are some popular variations:

To make it gluten-free: Simply replace the plain and wholemeal flour with a gluten-free flour blend in the same quantity

To make it nut-free: Replace the chopped walnuts with seeds. You can use a mixture of sunflower and pumpkin seeds as an alternative

To make it citrus-free: This recipe uses orange zest in the cake mix, which can be omitted. For the citrus glaze, apple juice can replace the orange juice

Storage tips

To keep cakes fresh and moist, you must store them properly. Here are some storage tips for this vegan spice apple loaf cake:

1. Allow the cake to cool completely before storing it. This will prevent condensation from forming and making the cake soggy.

2. Wrap the cake tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil to keep it from drying out. You can also place it in an airtight container or cake tin.

3. Store the cake at room temperature for up to three days. If you need to store it longer than that, you can freeze it for up to three months.

4. If you’re freezing the cake, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and then in aluminum foil to prevent freezer burn. Thaw it at room temperature before serving.

5. To freshen up the cake after storing it, you can warm it up in the oven or microwave for a few seconds. Just be careful not to overheat it or it may become dry. If you are serving it warm, consider adding a scoop of your favorite ice cream on top for the ultimate comfort food.

Vegan spiced apple loaf cake recipe

Try this delicious spiced apple and walnut loaf cake with a citrus glaze. Perfect for any occasion, this cake is sure to become a new favorite. No ratings yet Duration 1 hr 50 mins Cook Time 1 hr 20 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 8 people Ingredients For the dry ingredients 130 g (1 cup ) plain flour

70 g (½ cup) wholemeal flour

200 g (1 cup) granulated sugar

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp mixed spice

¼ tsp salt For the wet ingredients 120 ml (½ cup) neutral vegetable oil

2 flax eggs 2 tbsp ground flaxseed + 5 tbsp water

120 ml (½ cup) non-dairy milk

1 tsp vanilla extract or paste

Zest of 1 orange

2 JAZZ™ Apples cored and coarsely chopped

50 g walnuts chopped For the glaze 120 g (1 cup) icing sugar

30 ml (2 tbsp) orange juice

A few pinches of mixed spice Instructions Preheat the oven to 160 C/140 C fan/gas 3.

Grease a 20x7cm loaf cake tin, then place a long piece of parchment paper to cover the bottom and the two shorter sides, leaving the longer sides unlined. Make sure the parchment paper is long enough to fold slightly over the top of the tin, so you can use these ends to lift out the loaf once baked.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients- plain and wholemeal flours, sugar, baking soda and powder, spices, and salt. Mix together well, then make a well in the middle for the wet ingredients.

Into the bowl, add the oil, flax egg, non-dairy milk, vanilla, and orange zest. Stir together until completely incorporated, then fold in the apples and walnuts.

Transfer the mixture into the loaf tin and bake on the middle rack of the oven for about 1 hour 20 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Remove the loaf from the oven and cool for 15-20 minutes before removing from the tin. To do this, run a knife or small spatula carefully around the edges of the tin to loosen the loaf. Allow the loaf to cool completely on a cooling rack.

Once ready to serve the loaf, prepare the glaze by whisking together the powdered sugar, orange juice, and mixed spice until smooth and creamy. Drizzle over the loaf and allow it to set for a few minutes before slicing the loaf and serving.

