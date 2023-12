This recipe is dedicated to all the roast dinner lovers among us. For some, stuffing is simply an accompaniment. But for many of us, it is the star of the show. Romy London’s pecan and apple stuffing is no exception. It is wonderfully tangy with deep nutty umami flavors. You will be amazed by how quick and simple it is to make!

This recipe is perfect for the holiday season. You can use it to fill a vegan roast or serve it as a standalone side dish. We even have our very own special variation for you to make traditional British stuffing balls, so make sure to keep on reading!

Is stuffing always vegan?

Traditionally, most stuffing is made using a mixture of bread, chicken broth, eggs, and dairy. In some countries, it is also common to add pork meat to the mix. Therefore, stuffing is typically not a vegan dish.

Despite this, recipes like this one by Romy London will show you just how easy it is to make vegan-friendly versions. Simply remove the eggs, and substitute chicken broth for vegetable stock and butter for oil.

How do you use vegan stuffing?

You can use this pecan and apple stuffing to fill a whole variety of ingredients. One of our favorites is inside a homemade seitan roast. Simply stuff your seitan mix before rolling it together and cooking it. Alternatively, you could spread it in between two halves of a butternut squash before roasting it.

Whilst stuffing’s original purpose was to be used as a filling, it also makes for a tasty side dish. It pairs nicely with roast dinners, but we won’t judge you if you eat it on its own.

Useful recipe tips

Master the art of stuffing-making with these handy tips!

Use dry stale bread to avoid making soggy stuffing

Opt for apples that are sweet, tart, and crisp, like Granny Smith or Pink Lady

Substitute the bread like-for-like with gluten-free bread to make it suitable for a gluten-free diet

Replace the chunks of bread with breadcrumbs to create a British variation which can be rolled into balls after cooking

Pecan and apple stuffing recipe

I can’t believe it’s taken me to adult age to first try homemade stuffing. It wasn’t much of a thing where I grew up in Germany. And I can tell you I’ve been obsessed since I first made it! It’s a great roast filling and a great side, filled with wonderful umami and comfort flavors. This Pecan and Apple Stuffing brings a load of tangy and sweet aromas with a delicious crunchiness from the pecans. It’s super festive and mouthwatering all year round! No ratings yet Duration 55 mins Cook Time 45 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 4 Ingredients 15 ml (1 tbsp) canola oil

160 g (1 cup) chopped onion

1 large apple cut into ½-inch (1 cm) cubes

30 ml (2 tbsp) balsamic vinegar

200 g (1¾ cups) peeled and finely diced carrots

150 g (1¼ cups) finely diced celery

200 g (2 cups) bread ripped into bite-size chunks

50 g (½ cup) chopped pecans

25 g (¼ cup) whole pecans

16 g (2 tbsp) sunflower or pumpkin seeds (optional)

4 sprigs rosemary

6 g (2 tbsp) fresh sage leaves

473 ml (2 cups) vegetable stock Instructions Preheat your oven to 390°F (200°C).

Heat the canola oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and fry for 3 to 5 minutes, until translucent.

Add the apple and cook for 5 minutes, until the apple begins to soften and caramelize. Add the balsamic vinegar to deglaze the pan.

Add the carrots and celery. Cook for 2 minutes, then remove everything from the heat.

Place your bread chunks in a large mixing bowl. Add the pecans, sunflower seeds (if using), rosemary, and sage. Give them a good stir and add your apple mixture.

Combine everything, then transfer the mixture to an 8 x 6–inch (20 x 15–cm) ovenproof dish.

Pour the vegetable stock over the dish and bake for 30 minutes. Serve it hot alongside the rest of your roast dinner. Swap out the bread for gluten-free bread in this recipe. It’s just as delicious!

Credit: This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London’s cookbook, The Ultimate Guide to Vegan Roasts.

