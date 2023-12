The festive season is fast approaching, and if you’re planning to throw a holiday party full of tasty vegan canapés, you’ve come to the right place. Let us present to you: these cheesy vegan stuffed mushrooms.

Stuffed mushrooms are nothing new – they’ve been a hugely popular party food and dinner appetizer for years. They’re made by filling mushroom caps with a variety of ingredients and then baking or grilling them. The dish typically begins with large mushrooms, like cremini or portobello, from which the stems are removed to create a cavity for the stuffing. Common fillings include a mix of breadcrumbs, grated cheese, herbs, and spices. Once stuffed, the mushrooms are usually baked until the filling is golden and the mushrooms are tender. This particular recipe uses Portobellini mushrooms, apple, vegan cheese, vegan bacon, and vegan sausage.

Where to buy vegan bacon

Unlike vegan sausages, which have been around for years, vegan bacon is a relatively new addition to the mainstream market.

Vegan bacon is made from a variety of plant-based ingredients such as soy, seitan (wheat gluten), tempeh, or even vegetables like mushrooms and eggplant, designed to mimic the flavor and texture of traditional bacon. Innovations in food technology have enabled manufacturers to create vegan bacon products that offer a similar smoky, salty, and savory taste experience to conventional bacon.

For this recipe, you can use any vegan bacon brand you like. Vegan bacon is readily available in many countries in the world, with brands like La Vie and THIS leading the market.

Here’s how to make the stuffed mushrooms.

Vegan cheese, bacon, and apple stuffed mushrooms

This festive appetizer is a vegan take on meaty and cheesy stuffed mushrooms, and is sure to impress at any Christmas party No ratings yet Cook Time 45 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 2 tbsp vegetable oil

100 g vegan bacon rashers, diced

1/2 JAZZ apple, finely diced

4 vegan sausages

50 g shredded vegan cheese

60 g grated vegan parmesan (save half for topping)

1-2 tbsp unsweetened plant milk (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

300 g Portabellini mushrooms Instructions Preheat the oven to 180 C/gas 4. If using frozen sausages, thaw them first, and if they are in casings, peel these off before using.

Heat the oil on a medium heat in a large frying pan, and once hot, cook the bacon pieces for 3-4minutes until crispy. Add the diced apple and cook for another 4-5 minutes until softened.

Crumble in the sausages and add the shredded vegan cheese and half of the vegan parmesan. Stir everything together until the cheese has melted, adding 1-2 tbsp plant milk if the mixture seems too thick. Set this aside and prepare the mushrooms.

Clean the mushrooms and remove the stems. Add a spoonful of the sausage mix (about 1 tbsp) to each mushroom and arrange them on a baking tray with the filling side facing up. Sprinkle the tops with the remaining vegan parmesan and bake for 30-45 minutes until the mushrooms are cooked through and piping hot. Serve immediately.

