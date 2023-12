You have located your family’s Christmas pudding recipe and tested a few delicious cocktails for your annual festive party, but what about the centerpiece for your Christmas dinner? Preparing a Christmas dinner that pleases everyone can be a daunting task. Particularly when you are catering to different dietary needs. This is why you are going to love Romy London’s showstopper orange and cranberry roast wreath.

This vegan roast is made with a base of nuts and flaxseeds, infused with the festive flavors of orange and cranberry. It is gluten-free, vegan, and bursting with flavor.

Not only is it easy to make, but it is also a crowdpleaser that your friends and family are going to love. The best bit – it can be prepared ahead of schedule, allowing you to spend more time with your loved ones.

Can you make this vegan roast ahead of schedule?

There is nothing more stressful than organizing a full Christmas dinner or Sunday dinner for the whole family. So, you will be happy to know that you can make this orange and cranberry roast wreath recipe ahead of schedule.

Simply follow the recipe instructions until you have transferred the mixture to your cake pan. Cover it with clingfilm and refrigerate for up to one day before cooking. Once you are ready to cook you can follow the recipe from where you left off.

Serving suggestions

Romy London suggests serving your orange and cranberry roast wreath alongside green beans and brandy peppercorn sauce. We also enjoy eating ours with a side of vegan roast potatoes, some wonderfully sticky maple-roasted carrots, and a batch of freshly baked vegan yorkshire puddings.

How to store leftovers

If you are lucky enough to have any leftovers then you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for two to three days. You can reheat the leftovers in a hot oven or simply eat them cold. We enjoy using leftover slices in a festive toastie with layers of cranberry sauce and braised red cabbage.

Orange and cranberry roast wreath recipe

With the addition of orange, this roast is extra zesty and brings the deliciously sweet taste of cranberries to the next level. The stunning wreath shape will look beautiful on your festive dinner table! No ratings yet Duration 1 hr 20 mins Cook Time 55 mins Prep Time 15 mins Servings 6 people Ingredients For the roast wreath 28 g (2 tbsp) vegan butter

160 g (1 cup) finely diced red onion

10 g (2 tsp) crushed garlic

101 g (1 cup) finely diced celery

128 g (1 cup) finely diced carrots

130 g (1 ⅓ cups) cranberries

1 tsp orange zest

60 ml (¼ cup) fresh orange juice (roughly ½ medium orange)

½ tsp sea salt

14 g (1 tbsp) light brown sugar

1 tsp fresh thyme

11 g (0.4 oz) cube vegetable bouillon

¼ tsp ground black pepper

234 g (2 cups) chopped walnuts

32 g (2 tbsp) peanut butter

15 ml (1 tbsp) apple cider vinegar

30 ml (2 tbsp) water

12 g (2 tbsp) almond flour

20 g (2 tbsp) flaxseeds To decorate the wreath 60 g (4 tbsp) cranberry sauce

Orange shavings and nuts For serving Green beans

Brandy peppercorn sauce Instructions Place the vegan butter in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute, then add the celery and carrots. Stir and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the carrots have slightly softened.

Add the cranberries to the pan and stir to incorporate them. Cook the mixture for 5 minutes, or until the cranberries have softened. Reduce the heat to low. Stir in the orange zest, fresh orange juice, salt and brown sugar. After 2 minutes, add the fresh thyme. Crumble in the bouillon cube and add the black pepper. Simmer over low heat while you’re preparing the rest of the ingredients.

In the meantime, transfer the walnuts to a food processor and pulse for 10 to 20 seconds to break them into chunks. Transfer them to the skillet, stir them in and remove the skillet from the heat.

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). In a small bowl, whisk the peanut butter, apple cider vinegar and water. Add it to the skillet and stir all the ingredients together, then stir in the almond flour and flaxseeds.

Grease a 10½-inch (27-cm) ring cake pan and transfer the mixture to the cake pan. Firmly press it down into the ring with the back of a spoon or spatula to pack it densely. Carefully even out the top of the cake ring and transfer it to the preheated oven.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, turning the ring around halfway through to ensure it bakes evenly. Once the edges begin to brown, remove the cake ring from the oven.

Allow your wreath to cool on an even surface for 10 to 15 minutes before carefully turning it upside down on a serving dish and removing the cake ring.

Decorate the top of the wreath with cranberry sauce, along with orange savings and nuts (if using). Serve this delicious and festive roast alongside green beans and brandy peppercorn sauce

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London’s cookbook, The Ultimate Guide to Vegan Roasts.

