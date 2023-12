Eggnog is a rich, creamy beverage traditionally consumed during the holiday season, particularly in the United States and Canada. Made from a mixture of eggs, milk, and often topped with whipped cream, it is far from vegan – but it is possible to make a dairy-free and egg-free version. Here’s what you need to know about making vegan egg nogg for Christmas.

Eggnog’s association with Christmas likely stems from its warm, comforting flavors and its indulgent nature, making it a festive treat for the holiday season. The rise of veganism and plant-based diets has led to the creation of vegan alternatives to eggnog, which use plant-based milks to mimic the traditional flavors and textures of the classic beverage.

The below recipe, which comes from plant-based recipe developer Carleigh Bodrug, uses coconut milk and oat milk in place of dairy. It uses seasonal spices like nutmeg and cinnamon to replicate the beloved flavors of a classic egg nogg recipe. Here’s how to make it.

Vegan eggnog recipe

A healthier vegan version of eggnog that is perfect for all holiday festivities. No ratings yet Duration 15 mins Servings 2 Ingredients 2 tbsp coconut milk, refrigerated (optional)

1½ cup oat milk

2 tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp vanilla extract Instructions Blend until smooth and enjoy immediately. Can be heated in a saucepan if desired.

This recipe was republished with permission from Carleigh Bodrug. You can view the original recipe here. Bodrug is releasing a new book titled Scrappy Cooking in April next year. You can pre-oder the book here.

