With the holiday season approaching, you may be firmly in planning mode looking for tasty vegan recipes to add to your Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any other celebration dinners. One popular traditional recipe that’s often served at this time is braised red cabbage with apple – and it’s very simple to make.

Braised red cabbage is a dish made by cooking red cabbage slowly in a covered pot with a small amount of liquid. The liquid can be broth, wine, vinegar, or a combination of these, and recipes often include additional ingredients like apples, onions, sugar, and spices. This particular recipe uses JAZZ apple with red onion, cinnamon, coconut sugar, and more.

Braising involves simmering the cabbage on low heat for an extended period, allowing it to absorb the flavors of the liquid and other ingredients.

The slow cooking process breaks down the toughness of the cabbage, resulting in a tender and flavorful dish. The red color of the cabbage intensifies during braising, giving the dish a vibrant appearance. Braised cabbage is hugely popular for its combination of sweet and tangy flavors, making it a versatile addition to your meal.

Benefits of red cabbage

Red cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable, and it’s widely regarded as a nutritious food with lots of health benefits. It’s a good source of essential nutrients, including vitamins C and K, folate, manganese, and fiber.

If you want to add braised red cabbage to your holiday meal, here’s what you need to know.

Braised red cabbage with apple recipe

This braised cabbage recipe is best served with your favorite vegan sausages and mashed potato No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 JAZZ apple – chopped into very small and thin pieces

1/2 head of red cabbage – finely sliced

1 red onion – finely sliced

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp coconut sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions To a large pan on a medium heat add the olive oil.

Once it is hot, add in the chopped onion, JAZZ apple, salt and pepper. Cook for five minutes until the onion starts to caramelize.

Add the sliced cabbage, apple cider vinegar, coconut sugar, cinnamon, and a 1/2 cup (50ml) of water and cook for 20 minutes until the cabbage is soft and all the water has evaporated.

