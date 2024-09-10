20 Vegan Recipes High In ‘Complete’ Proteins

There’s been a great deal of talk about “complete” proteins lately, and many people mistakenly believe that animal foods are the only sources. But there are plenty of plant-based complete proteins. Here’s everything you need to know about complete proteins, including where to find them, what they do, and 20 nutritious vegan recipes.

What are complete proteins and why are they important?

Proteins are essential nutrients that help grow, fuel, and repair the human body. They make hormones and enzymes and support a healthy immune system. But if proteins are the building blocks of our bodies, then amino acids are the building blocks of proteins.

Each complex molecule of protein is made up of around 20 common amino acids, and while all plant and animal-derived proteins contain the full range of amino acids, different protein sources contain differing ratios of each. Of these 20, nine are essential for human health.

A “complete protein” contains all nine essential amino acids in consistent amounts. Plant-based proteins that are “incomplete” may contain lower levels of a certain amino acid or acids. Earlier this year, renowned plant-based physician Dr Neal Bernard argued that while a varied diet ensures better overall nutrition, “all plants contain all indispensable amino acids.”

Many experts believe that the issue of amino acid deficiency has been “substantially overstated” when it comes to meat-free foods, but making sure you combine lots of different sources of plant protein is certainly a simple way of maximizing overall amino acid intake.

Which plant foods are considered complete proteins?

With the above in mind, here are some of the best plant-based sources of complete protein that can be mixed and matched to boost the nutrient density of different meals.

Tofu, tempeh, and edamame are some of the most common ingredients made using soybeans. Each one is a nutritious source of amino acid-rich protein, with tempeh, in particular, containing around 11g of protein per 85g piece along with potassium and iron.

All major grains contain some protein and essential amino acids, but quinoa, buckwheat, and amaranth – all “pseudocereals” – are particularly nutritious. Each one is versatile and high in protein, as well as additional vitamins and minerals like iron.

Hemp and chia are also considered complete proteins, with the latter containing around two grams of protein per tablespoon. Chia seeds are also rich in omega-3, iron, calcium, magnesium, and selenium, and are easily added to almost any meal.

Spirulina is another easy way to top up your plant protein, with approximately four grams per tablespoon. The blue-green algae contains plenty of antioxidants, copper, and iron, and a recent breakthrough in cultivating spirulina could mean it contains B12, too.

It’s important to note that you don’t need to include “complete” vegan proteins in your meals. Combining different foods with differing levels of amino acids can still ensure you’re getting all nine in good amounts. For example, you can combine peanut butter and wholemeal bread, oats, and soy milk, or beans and rice. Not all meals have to provide “complete protein” – but including a variety of different plants in your diet is advised.

20 vegan recipes high in complete proteins

These 20 tasty vegan recipes include some of the key proteins listed above, and many can be combined for an extra boost. (Tofu katsu sandwich with a quinoa and edamame salad, anyone?) But remember: if you eat a well-balanced plant-based diet, you’re most likely getting more than enough protein without worrying about the specifics too much.

Sticky coconut milk braised tofu

Nisha Vora Pan-frying this tofu gives it a mouth-wateringly crispy texture

This recipe comes from vegan chef and author Nisha Vora’s upcoming book BIG VEGAN FLAVOR. Vora is perhaps best known as the founder of Rainbow Plant Life, and this dish includes crispy pan-fried tofu with a Thai-inspired sauce of coconut milk, soy, lemongrass, and spices. It’s simple, serves three, and makes for a delicious all-purpose meal.

Find the recipe here.

Maple garlic tofu roast

Romy London This vegan centerpiece incorporates an entire block of tofu

Romy London created this recipe for a maple garlic tofu roast, and the dish makes an ideal replacement for a traditional centerpiece of animal protein. It’s deceptively simple but results in a tender, umami, tofu block that can be carved at the table before serving.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu tahini stir fry

Viva! A simple and nutritious tofu-based stir fry

This recipe from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club makes for a delicious and extremely high-protein dish that’s perfect for after work. It takes 20 minutes to make, but if you’re pressed for time you could easily substitute a pre-packaged vegetable mix and some already marinated tofu. Use extra firm tofu and top with a handful of nuts and seeds for some additional protein.

Find the recipe here.

Easy quinoa with tofu

BOSH! Smoked tofu gives this recipe an additional twist of flavor

Combining quinoa with tofu makes this recipe from BOSH! particularly nutrient-dense. It also includes nutritional yeast and kale for some additional protein and takes just 20 minutes to prepare. BOSH! founders Henry Firth and Ian Theasby recommend topping this dish with some sprouting seeds, which are incredibly high in protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Find the recipe here.

Quinoa and edamame salad

Rise Shine Cook Try this easy quinoa and edamame salad packed with fiber and protein

Both quinoa and edamame are considered complete proteins, making this meal from Rise Shine Cook’s Ashley Madden a plant-based powerhouse for nutrition. It also includes a delicious combination of shredded red cabbage, green onion, and almond butter.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free asparagus quiche

Ground flax seeds add protein to this quiche and make it gluten-free

This quiche from The Garden Party’s Rachel Steenland combines ground flax seeds with quinoa for a high protein and gluten-free crust. The filling combines tofu with vegetables, and the finished article (if you have any leftovers) keeps well in the fridge for some cold weekday lunches. Try pairing it with this vegan potato salad, or a high-protein side salad.

Find the recipe here.

Mango chia pudding

Natlicious Food This chia pudding is super simple

This nutritious dessert is high in protein thanks to its chia seed base. Created by Natlicious Food, the recipe requires just one mango, oat milk, vanilla bean paste, maple syrup, and chia seeds. Try serving with some fortified plant-based yogurt and granola.

Find the recipe here.

Bánh mì mason jar salads

Kris Carr Up your packed lunch game with these gorgeous Bahn Mi mason jar salads

Recipe creator Kris Carr created these bánh mì-inspired mason jar salads as a delicious and effective meal-prepping dish. It combines tofu with fresh vegetables and quinoa and is topped off with a refreshing lime, cilantro, and mint-based dressing.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and tofu bowl

Jazz Apple This tofu bowl is a quick and high-protein vegan meal

This high-protein apple and tofu bowl takes just 15 minutes to prepare and also includes edamame beans, carrots, and avocado with a sesame-and-soy dressing. Jazz Apple created the recipe, and you can top it off with a handful of your favorite nuts and seeds.

Find the recipe here.

Teriyaki tempeh

Save time by making this quick and nutritious tempeh bowl

Another dish by BOSH!, this teriyaki tempeh bowl is simple, nutritious, and deceptively meaty thanks to the high-protein star ingredient. Because tempeh is made using fermented soybeans, it also contains good bacteria that support a healthy gut.

Find the recipe here.

Simple sweet chili tempeh

World of Vegan This simple sweet chili recipe is quick and nutritious

Make your own super simple sweet chili tempeh using this recipe from World of Vegan. Serve over rice, in a wrap or sandwich, or just eat it straight out of the bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Sunshine tempeh curry

BOSH! This simple yet fragrant plant-based features tempeh

This tempeh-based curry from BOSH! combines fresh garlic, ginger, shallot, and lemongrass paste with turmeric. Pairing the tempeh with brown rice or quinoa also gives a particularly well-rounded nutrient profile with plenty of protein.

Find the recipe here.

One-pot chili mac

Rainbow Plant Life This chili mac is vegan, dairy-free, and easy to make

Rainbow Plant Life mixes a colorful mix of ingredients in this super simple one-pot chili mac. It contains plenty of protein thanks to the combination of pinto, kidney, and black beans with tempeh, and can be topped with a large scoop of vegan sour cream.

Find the recipe here.

Tempeh and apple sandwich

Happy Skin Kitchen Sweet apple slaw compliments the BBQ apple in this sandwich

This recipe from Happy Skin Kitchen combines BBQ tempeh with a sweet and delicious apple slaw. You can either make the sauce yourself or, to save some time, buy your favorite brand. Top with sauerkraut and creamy avocado.

Find the recipe here.

Post-gym salad with kale, quinoa, and edamame

BOSH! Try this high-protein post-gym workout salad

This recipe also comes from BOSH! and includes kale, quinoa, and edamame along with an orange juice, mustard, maple syrup, lime, and sesame oil dressing. It’s flavorsome and zesty and the whole dish only takes around 20 minutes to prepare.

Find the recipe here.

Crunchy peanut salad

Natlicious Food Peanuts, edamame, and quinoa make this salad protein-packed

Natlicious created this crunchy peanut salad recipe with a blend of fresh vegetables, edamame, and quinoa. The dish works as a refreshing side salad or a light lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Vegetable fried rice

Rise Shine Cook Enjoy this simple and healthy oil-free vegetable ‘fried’ rice

Another recipe from Rise Shine Cook, this dish combines brown rice with edamame, kale, and toasted almonds or pumpkin seeds for some additional protein. Try substituting the rice for quinoa and topping with a pinch of nutritional yeast for some additional nutrients.

Find the recipe.

Squash and quinoa Buddha bowl

Rise Shine Cook This dish is flavored with an almond-citrus sauce

Rise Shine Cook founder Ashley Madden created this recipe for a quick and nutritious Buddha bowl. “Loaded with protein and fiber,” writes Madden. “Plant-based enthusiasts will love the addition of chickpeas and spinach as well as the flavorful almond citrus sauce.”

Find the recipe here.

Orange ‘chicken’-style tofu with broccoli

Sarah Cabacho This recipe is quick and delicious, with 29g of protein per person

This orange chicken-style tofu and broccoli recipe is a high-protein and vegan spin on Chinese-American cooking. Created by Plantbaes, the dish takes just 30 minutes to make, contains 29g of protein per portion, and works well as a batch-cooking go-to.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu katsu sushi sandwiches

The Foodie Takes Flight This vegan katsu sushi recipe puts a spin on classic sandwiches

The Foodie Takes Flight combines sushi ingredients into a sandwich for a nutrient-rich, innovative, and tasty spin on a conventional lunch. The crispy seaweed shell protects the sticky rice and katsu tofu filling and adds nutritional value through iodine, tyrosine, vitamins, and minerals. Top with sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce.

Find the recipe here.

