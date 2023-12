You are going to absolutely love tofu once you try it in this delicious maple and garlic tofu roast dish. It is an incredibly versatile ingredient that soaks up whatever flavors you cook it with. In this recipe, you will enjoy the wonderful deep umami flavors of tamari, maple syrup, and red wine. If you’re a vegan looking for a roast ham alternative this Christmas, this is the recipe for you.

It is a high-protein dish that can be used as a meat alternative at your next Sunday lunch, Christmas, or Thanksgiving dinner. Once it is cooked, it resembles roasted ham in texture but it is so flavorful that we think it is deserving of being a dish in its own right.

What is a tofu roast?

A tofu roast is a dish made by roasting a full block of tofu in the oven with an umami glaze. It is usually served whole and can be carved before serving. This dish is a vegan alternative to traditional roasted meat dishes, without using any animal products.

As it cooks in the oven, the flavors infuse into the tofu block and the outside skin caramelizes and forms a crispy outer layer. Making it a beautiful centerpiece dish.

What is so special about this tofu roast?

There are so many reasons to choose this roasted tofu dish as the centerpiece for your next celebration dinner. Not only is it really simple to make, requiring very little preparation, but it is also an incredibly nutritious and allergy-friendly dish:

Gluten-free (make sure to use tamari soya sauce)

100% vegan

High protein

Moreover, it is an adaptable recipe that you can easily experiment with. For instance, you can try out a different glaze, like an orange sauce, or you can even stuff it before roasting. But if you are looking for an easy life, then the base recipe will be sure to impress!

What can you serve it with?

For the ultimate vegan roast dinner, we recommend serving this maple and garlic tofu roast alongside the following dishes:

Making the most out of leftovers

If you happen to have any roasted tofu leftover then simply store it in the fridge for up to 3 days. Use slices of the cold tofu roast to create vegan ‘turkey’ sandwiches with stuffing and cranberry sauce.

Other tofu recipes

When it comes to cooking with tofu, the possibilities are truly endless! You can roast it, bake it, air fry it, blend it, and even eat it raw.

Some savory options include tofu salmon, butter tofu curry, scrambled tofu, and satay tofu skewers. But you can also use it to make sweet desserts, like this vegan classic French toast and this baked vegan cheesecake.

Maple and garlic tofu roast recipe

This roasted maple and garlic glazed tofu is a true showstopper for your Christmas family gathering! Created with a block of Authentic Tofu, this dish holds wonderful notes of caramelized maple and together with the tamari and wine, it brings the ultimate umami flavor to the Christmas dinner table! 4 from 2 votes Duration 1 hr Cook Time 50 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 2 people Ingredients 1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 block firm tofu

pinch salt & pepper

1-2 shallots roughly chopped

fresh herbs such as sage & thyme

4 cloves garlic finely minced or grated

3 tbsp maple syrup

3 tbsp tamari soya sauce

60 ml red wine or cooking sherry

100 ml vegetable stock To serve vegan roast potatoes

roasted veg

vegan gravy Instructions Heat the oil in a non-stick cast iron pan, sprinkle the block of tofu with a little salt and pepper & place it into the hot oil. Gently press the tofu with a spatula to get a nice skin on the bottom layer – but be careful not to squash it!

Once a crispy skin forms on the bottom of the block, flip and repeat on the second. You can also sear the sides of the tofu block if you like crispy skin all around, but it’s not mandatory.

Place the tofu into an oven dish with a lid and preheat your oven to 200C. Place some roughly chopped onions & carrots and some roasting herbs into the dish next to the tofu.

In a bowl, combine the garlic, maple syrup, tamari, wine, and vegetable stock, pour the mix over the tofu block, and cover and place the dish into the oven.

Roast for 30 minutes, then remove from the oven and carefully use a sharp knife to score a crisscross pattern onto the top of the tofu block.

Spoon sauce over the tofu block, then roast for another 10-15 minutes or until the tofu block is golden on top with caramelized edges.

Transfer the tofu onto a serving dish and slice it into portions. Serve alongside roast potatoes, roasted vegetables, and vegan gravy – or your favorite roast dinner additions. Extra tip: You can serve the roasted onions from the oven dish on the side too, they’re packed with flavor!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

