Getting plant protein in your diet has never been easier with this quick, simple, yet delicious quinoa and edamame salad recipe.

The beauty of this recipe for those looking for more protein in their diet is that its main ingredients (quinoa and edamame) are complete proteins, which means these foods contain adequate amounts of all nine essential amino acids to be a protein that fits your daily nutrient requirements.

Read More: This Halloumi And Pistachio Salad Is Completely Vegan

As many people who dive into veganism will know, quinoa is an ancient grain with a wonderful, almost crunchy texture and nutty flavor. It’s got plenty of health benefits, such as digestive health and immune boosting. One cup (185 grams) of quinoa provides about eight grams of protein. The grain is gluten-free and contains plenty of fiber, magnesium, and iron.

Edamame are young soybeans popular for their softer texture and sweet, almost grassy flavor. Edamame is very nutritious and packed with protein. There are 18.4 grams of protein in a 160-gram cup of cooked edamame. This bean also contains plenty of fiber, vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium.

Read More: Roasted Squash And Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Quinoa and edamame salad recipe

Incredibly easy to make and packed with protein and fiber, this quinoa edamame salad made with shredded red cabbage, green onion, almond butter and reduced sodium tamari is a flavorful meal option for vegans of all experience levels. No ratings yet Duration 30 mins Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 1 cup dry white quinoa

2½ cups frozen edamame

2 cups finely shredded red cabbage

6 thinly sliced green onions

2 tbsp well-stirred almond butter or sunflower seed butter for a nut free option

¼ cup reduced sodium tamari or soy sauce

3 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tsp agave

2 small garlic cloves minced

¼ tsp red pepper flakes or 1-2 tsp hot sauce

Optional garnish: 3 tablespoons sesame seeds sliced green onion Instructions Rinse the quinoa in a fine mesh strainer and transfer to a small pot and add 2 of cups of water and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cover the pot and bring the water to a boil.

Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until the quinoa has absorbed all the water. Remove the pot from the burner, fluff with a fork, recover and set aside on a cooling rack or heat-proof surface to cool.

Fill a separate, medium-sized pot with water and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add the frozen edamame. Wait for the water to return to boiling and then boil for 3-4 minutes. Drain in a colander and set the edamame aside.

Meanwhile, shred the cabbage with a mandolin or with a chef's knife and make the sauce: add the almond butter and soy sauce to a small bowl.

Using a fork or small whisk, whisk together until smooth. Then add the rice wine vinegar, agave, garlic, and hot sauce and whisk again until smooth. Set aside.

Time to assemble. Serve this salad warm or at room temperature. If serving at room temperature, wait for the edamame and quinoa to cool completely before assembling the salad.

If serving warm, go ahead and add the quinoa, edamame, cabbage, and green onion to a medium-sized bowl and toss. Pour the sauce evenly over the salad and then toss again. Garnish with sesame seeds and more green onion if desired and serve.

Pour the sauce evenly over the salad and then toss again. Garnish with sesame seeds and more green onion if desired and serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from Ashley Madden (owner of Rise Shine Cook). You can find more of her recipes in her vegan cookbooks, Plant-Based Delicious and The Plant-Based Cookbook. You can follow Ashley on Instagram here.

Read more: Double Chocolate Overnight Oats