Are you looking for a tasty and easy dinner full of plant protein? Try this nutritious quinoa tofu dish by BOSH! that’s bound to appease your tastebuds and keep you full. Most vegans will already know the base ingredients: quinoa and tofu, which are some of the best plant-based protein sources around.

Then, there’s the addition of nutritional yeast – or “nooch” – which is packed full of nutrients and flavor, as well as protein. But there are also some fun editions to this healthy meal! Maybe you haven’t heard of banana shallots or “echalion”? They are simply a hybrid of the onion and shallot and are mild and sweet with a pinky-brown skin and purple and white layers reminiscent of a banana shape.

What is cavolo nero?

If you didn’t know, cavolo nero, also known as Tuscan kale and black cabbage, is a leafy green very similar to regular kale with blue-green leaves and light green/white stalks. It’s best served chopped or shredded, and you want to remove any tough stalks. You can steam, boil, and sauté this leafy green.

It has a number of nutrients and benefits which adds to the health factor of this dish. Like kale, it’s full of vitamins C, K, and A. Cavolo nero also contains antioxidants, is high in beta-carotene, and can lower cholesterol.

This super healthy quinoa tofu dish is brimming with plant protein and super simple to make. With tasty additions of nutritional yeast, smoked tofu, banana shallots, and cavolo nero or Tuscan kale, enhance dinnertime with some fun veggies worth trying. If you can't find these ingredients at the supermarket, feel free to swap out your banana shallots for regular onion and your cavolo nero for regular kale and make this dish accessible to you. No ratings yet Duration 20 mins Servings 2 people Ingredients For the quinoa tofu 1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp garlic puree

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

150 grams quinoa

300 ml water

1 banana shallot

200 grams smoked tofu

8 cherry tomatoes

4 cavolo nero leaves

2 tbsp sun-dried tomato pesto

Salt and pepper to taste To serve Juice of 1 lemon squeezed

1 tbsp nutritional yeast to serve

Handful of sprouting seeds aa garnish Instructions Prepare the quinoa Rinse the quinoa in a sieve under cold water.

Add the quinoa, water and a pinch of salt to the saucepan, put the lid on and bring to the boil over a high heat.

When the water reaches boiling point, reduce to a gentle simmer, move the lid so there’s a gap and cook the quinoa for 15-20 minutes (test the quinoa after 15 minutes to check the doneness). Prepare the main ingredients Peel, trim, and finely slice the banana shallot.

Crumble the tofu into rough 1cm pieces.

Halve the cherry tomatoes

Strip the cavolo nero off the stalks and shred the leaves. Cook the dish Warm the olive oil in the frying pan over a medium high heat.

Add the banana shallot and a pinch of salt and stir for 1 minute.

Add the tofu and stir for 3-4 minutes.

Add the garlic, sundried tomato paste and nutritional yeast and stir for 1 minute.

Add the cherry tomatoes and stir for 2 minutes (if the pan is looking a little dry, add a splash of water to loosen).

Add the cavolo nero and fold into the mixture. Finish and serve Spoon the cooked quinoa into the frying pan and fold into the rest of the ingredients.

Spoon the quinoa into the serving bowls and squeeze over the lemon juice, catching any pips in your free hand.

Sprinkle over some mixed seeds and season with nooch and pepper.

Sprinkle over a few sprouting seeds and serve immediately.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

