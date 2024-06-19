If you needed even more proof that salads absolutely are not boring, you need to try this high protein crunchy peanut salad.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

It features a flavorful peanut butter-based dressing, alongside protein-packed plant-based ingredients like edamame, quinoa, and peanuts. This vegan salad is also packed full of vegetables, in the forms of cabbage, carrot, and spring onions.

If you haven’t cooked with edamame before, they are young soybeans harvested before they harden. Edamame is considered an excellent vegan source of protein. Each serving delivers a significant amount of complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids that the human body cannot synthesize on its own. In addition to protein, edamame is also rich in fiber, iron, and calcium, nutrients that are crucial for overall health.

This salad perfect for a summery light lunch, and it also works well as a side dish if you’re planning a BBQ or summer party. The recipe comes from Natlicious Food, who describes it as “creamy and crunchy at the same time.”

Read more: 20 Vegan Recipes That Contain Omega-3

Here’s how to make it.

Today we are making the most delicious crunchy peanut salad. It’s a complete meal and it’s packed with flavours, goodness plus it’s creamy and crunchy at the same time! No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 2 people Ingredients 200 g purple cabbage

1 carrot

2 spring onions

A handful of fresh coriander leaves

100 g cooked quinoa

50 g salted peanuts, crushed

100 g edamame, boiled For the dressing 2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp lemon juice

60 g smooth peanut butter

1 clove of garlic

1 small piece of ginger

2-3 tbsp of water Instructions Thinly slice the cabbage, julienne the carrot and cut the spring onions.

In a large bowl, add all the ingredients.

In a food processor or blender, add all the dressing ingredients and blend until everything is well combined.

Add the half of the dressing in the bowl and combine well.

Serve with some of the dressing on top, extra peanuts and coriander.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can find the original here.

Read more: The Best Vegan Coleslaw Recipe For Summer