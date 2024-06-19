X
Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

Try This High Protein Crunchy Peanut Salad

This vegan salad recipe is tasty, nutritious, and easy to make

By

2 Minutes Read

A large plate of vegan crunchy high protein peanut salad This vegan salad is packed with nutrients - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

If you needed even more proof that salads absolutely are not boring, you need to try this high protein crunchy peanut salad.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

It features a flavorful peanut butter-based dressing, alongside protein-packed plant-based ingredients like edamame, quinoa, and peanuts. This vegan salad is also packed full of vegetables, in the forms of cabbage, carrot, and spring onions.

If you haven’t cooked with edamame before, they are young soybeans harvested before they harden. Edamame is considered an excellent vegan source of protein. Each serving delivers a significant amount of complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids that the human body cannot synthesize on its own. In addition to protein, edamame is also rich in fiber, iron, and calcium, nutrients that are crucial for overall health.

This salad perfect for a summery light lunch, and it also works well as a side dish if you’re planning a BBQ or summer party. The recipe comes from Natlicious Food, who describes it as “creamy and crunchy at the same time.”

Read more: 20 Vegan Recipes That Contain Omega-3

Here’s how to make it.

Today we are making the most delicious crunchy peanut salad. It’s a complete meal and it’s packed with flavours, goodness plus it’s creamy and crunchy at the same time!
No ratings yet
Duration15 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings2 people

Ingredients

  • 200 g purple cabbage
  • 1 carrot
  • 2 spring onions
  • A handful of fresh coriander leaves
  • 100 g cooked quinoa
  • 50 g salted peanuts, crushed
  • 100 g edamame, boiled
For the dressing
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 60 g smooth peanut butter
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 1 small piece of ginger
  • 2-3 tbsp of water

Instructions

  • Thinly slice the cabbage, julienne the carrot and cut the spring onions.
  • In a large bowl, add all the ingredients.
  • In a food processor or blender, add all the dressing ingredients and blend until everything is well combined.
  • Add the half of the dressing in the bowl and combine well.
  • Serve with some of the dressing on top, extra peanuts and coriander.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can find the original here.

Read more: The Best Vegan Coleslaw Recipe For Summer

Tagged

gluten free

high protein

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

More by Natali Eleftheriou

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active