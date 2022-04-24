Ingredients
Tofu
- if you’d like an even quicker version then use pre-marinated tofu and add it together with the vegetables
- 280 g approx. firm tofu, cubed
- Sesame oil for frying but any oil fine
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
Vegetables
- Either use 1 packet of your favourite stir fry mix or 3 handfuls of stir fry veg eg broccoli, baby corn, carrot battons, pak choi, edamame beans etc
Noodles
- Either use 150g approx. straight-to-wok noodles or dry noodle nests (follow instructions on packet)… we used dry wholemeal noodles
Sauce
- 60 g tahini
- 2 tbsp syrup eg maple or agave – optional
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar use cider vinegar as an alternative
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1-2 tbsp sriracha depending on how hot you like it!
- 3-5 tbsp water
Instructions
Tofu
- Fry the tofu in sesame oil until golden, stirring occasionally.
- Add the soy sauce and nutritional yeast, stir through and fry for a further 1-2 minutes. Set aside.
Vegetables and noodles
- Fry the vegetables on a medium-high heat for a few minutes.
- Add the noodles and stir through.
- Add the tofu and stir through.
Sauce
- In a small saucepan, heat all of the ingredients on a medium heat.
- Pour over the noodles, veg and tofu and decorate with toasted cashews, fresh chillies, seeds, fresh coriander and anything else you fancy.
