Nisha Vora’s recipe for sticky coconut milk braised tofu is a game-changer for anyone following a plant-based diet. It comes from her new cookbook, Big Vegan Flavor, and should be a staple in your recipe wheelhouse. This dish takes tofu to the next level by first pan-frying it until golden and crispy, creating the perfect texture to absorb the rich, flavorful braising liquid. The result is tofu that’s spongy, chewy, and tender. If you’re looking for a dish that’s high in plant protein and bursting with flavor, this one is a must-try.

The braising liquid is where the magic happens. It’s a Thai-inspired blend of coconut milk, soy sauce, lemongrass, and spices, which makes this dish extra tasty. The coconut milk adds a creamy richness, while the soy sauce brings a salty depth that brings balance. Lemongrass, ginger, and garlic add aromatic notes that elevate the dish, while chili brings just the right amount of heat. This combination creates a sauce that’s intensely flavorful and perfect for coating the tofu.

Serving this tofu over a bed of jasmine rice with a side of blanched greens like bok choy or broccolini completes the meal. The simplicity of this recipe, combined with its complex flavors, makes it an excellent addition to any vegan diet.

Sticky coconut milk braised tofu

Nothing beats a good tofu dish and this one made with a coconut milk braise is no exception. The best part? You can make this gluten-free and nut-free depending on how you prepare it. Serve over brown or white rice, or with green beans, bok choy, and other green veggies. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients 1 14-ounce/400 g block extra-firm tofu drained

Kosher salt

3 tbsp neutral-flavored oil of choice For the braising liquid 1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 13.5-ounce/400 ml can full-fat coconut milk

½ cup (140 g) soy sauce or tamari (use tamari for GF)

¼ cup (84 g) agave nectar (or organic brown sugar or cane sugar)

2 lemongrass stalks minced

1 inch (2.5 cm) piece fresh ginger thinly sliced (peel on okay)

4 large garlic cloves smashed

1 to 3 Thai chilis or 1 serrano pepper, stemmed and sliced in half vertically (use 3 chilis for spicy, omit for mild heat)

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

1 2-inch cinnamon stick For serving Cooked white or brown rice

Roasted black or white sesame seeds

1 handful chopped cilantro or Thai basil optional Instructions Wrap the tofu in a thin dish towel or a few paper towels and press for 10 to 15 minutes.

Slice the tofu in half vertically, then flip each slab around and slice crosswise into squares about ½-inch (1 to 1.5 cm) thick.

Arrange the tofu in a single layer on a cutting board. Gently press down on the squares with a towel to release more water. Sprinkle the tofu with a couple of pinches of salt. Line a large plate with a few paper towels.

Heat a 12-inch (30 cm) nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 2 minutes, then add the oil and heat for 30 seconds. Carefully add the tofu, arranging it in a single layer.

Move the tofu around in the oil to evenly coat it and cook until golden brown on the bottom, 5 to 7 minutes. Use a thin spatula to flip and cook until the other side is also golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes.

While the tofu cooks, make the braising liquid. Use the back of a large knife or a sturdy mug to roughly crush the coriander seeds. Or you can use a mortar and pestle or pulse once in a spice grinder.

In a medium (2-quart/2 L) heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the coconut milk, soy sauce, agave, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, chiles (if using), roughly crushed coriander, white pepper, and cinnamon. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, then reduce the heat and simmer for 7 to 8 minutes. It should be very flavorful and quite salty.

Add the fried tofu to the braising liquid and stir to coat. A few pieces of tofu will peek up above the liquid, but that’s okay. Simmer gently, stirring occasionally, until the tofu is almost wrinkly and the liquid has thickened into a sauce that sticks to the tofu, about 35 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let cool briefly; discard the cinnamon stick. Serve over rice, pour a little braising liquid on top of the rice (not a lot, as it’s quite potent), and garnish with sesame seeds and herbs.

From BIG VEGAN FLAVOR by Nisha Vora, to be published on September 3, 2024 by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2024 by Nisha Vora. Photographs by Nisha Vora, edited by Rosana Guay.

