These Banh Mi Mason Jar Salads Are Great For Meal Prep

Whether you make these Bahn Mi mason jar salads for meal prepping, a packed lunch, or just a quick dinner, you’re sure to be impressed. This vegan salad has everything you’d want from a summer meal, from the quinoa and tofu to the fresh veggies. The recipe comes from Kris Carr, a wellness activist and plant-based recipe creator.

Read more: 10 Vegan Packed Lunch Ideas

You can store these vegan jar salads in the fridge and use them for meal prepping. You also don’t need mason jars – just use whatever containers you have available. (If you want to make your meals look aesthetically pleasing, though, it’s best to opt for the jars).

This recipe includes a pumpkin seed, mint, and scallion dressing, and the base is straightforward. All you need is firm tofu, carrots, radishes, seedless cucumber, lettuce (or spinach), and cooked quinoa. You’ll also need some seasonings and sauces to keep this salad tasty.

Read more: 5 Nutritious Vegan Meal Prep Recipes

Bahn mi mason jar salads

High in plant protein, easy to prepare, and ideal for summer lunch, this Bahn mi mason jar salad is great for meal prepping or packed lunch. Enjoy the vibrant colors and flavors of this easy-to-make jar salad . No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the salad dressing ⅓ cup pumpkin seeds pepitas, soaked and drained

⅓ cup fresh mint leaves tightly packed

⅓ cup fresh cilantro leaves tightly packed

1 scallion trimmed and roughly chopped (white and light green parts only)

½ cup water

⅓ cup fresh lime juice

1 pitted date

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp salt For the salad 1 tbsp coconut oil

1 14 oz package firm tofu, drained, pressed and cut into ½-in cubes

2 medium carrots peeled and julienned

2 scallions thinly sliced

3 medium radishes trimmed and julienned

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp coconut sugar

¼ tsp salt

1 cup diced seedless cucumber

3-4 cups romaine lettuce may sub spinach, chopped

1 cup cooked quinoa optional

4 16 oz wide mouth mason jars Instructions To make dressing, place all dressing ingredients in a high speed blender and blend on high until smooth, about 1-2 minutes.

Heat coconut oil in a large nonstick pan over medium high heat. Add tofu and cook, stirring occasionally, for approximately 10 minutes, or until golden on most sides. Remove from heat and season to taste with a pinch of salt.

While tofu cooks, place carrots, scallions and radishes in a bowl. Add rice vinegar, coconut sugar and salt and toss to combine. Let sit for a minimum of 15 minutes.

To assemble mason jar salads, place between 2-3 tbsp of dressing at the bottom of the mason jar. Layer in ¼ cup of cooked quinoa (if using), 1¼ cup of carrot/radish mixture, ¼ cup of diced cucumber and ¼ of the cooked tofu. Top with ¾ – 1 cup of chopped lettuce and attach lid. Repeat with remaining ingredients and jars to make 4 complete mason jar salads.

When you’re ready to eat, give the jar a good shake to distribute the dressing. The mason jar salads will stay fresh in the fridge for up to 5 days, making them the perfect meal prep option.

This recipe was republished with permission by Kris Carr. You can find the original here, and a link to her Instagram here and her podcast here.

Read more: 9 High Protein Vegan Salads