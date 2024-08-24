X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

These Banh Mi Mason Jar Salads Are Great For Meal Prep

Give these vegan mason jar salads a go, they're packed with protein

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of vegan bahn mi mason jar salads with quinoa, tofu, romaine lettuce, a tasty dressing, and radish Up your packed lunch game with these gorgeous Bahn Mi mason jar salads - Media Credit: Kris Carr
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Whether you make these Bahn Mi mason jar salads for meal prepping, a packed lunch, or just a quick dinner, you’re sure to be impressed. This vegan salad has everything you’d want from a summer meal, from the quinoa and tofu to the fresh veggies. The recipe comes from Kris Carr, a wellness activist and plant-based recipe creator.

Read more: 10 Vegan Packed Lunch Ideas

You can store these vegan jar salads in the fridge and use them for meal prepping. You also don’t need mason jars – just use whatever containers you have available. (If you want to make your meals look aesthetically pleasing, though, it’s best to opt for the jars).

This recipe includes a pumpkin seed, mint, and scallion dressing, and the base is straightforward. All you need is firm tofu, carrots, radishes, seedless cucumber, lettuce (or spinach), and cooked quinoa. You’ll also need some seasonings and sauces to keep this salad tasty.

Read more: 5 Nutritious Vegan Meal Prep Recipes

Bahn mi mason jar salads

High in plant protein, easy to prepare, and ideal for summer lunch, this Bahn mi mason jar salad is great for meal prepping or packed lunch. Enjoy the vibrant colors and flavors of this easy-to-make jar salad .
a picture of vegan bahn mi mason jar salads with quinoa, tofu, romaine lettuce, a tasty dressing, and radish
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

For the salad dressing
  • cup pumpkin seeds pepitas, soaked and drained
  • cup fresh mint leaves tightly packed
  • cup fresh cilantro leaves tightly packed
  • 1 scallion trimmed and roughly chopped (white and light green parts only)
  • ½ cup water
  • cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 pitted date
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ tsp salt
For the salad
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1 14 oz package firm tofu, drained, pressed and cut into ½-in cubes
  • 2 medium carrots peeled and julienned
  • 2 scallions thinly sliced
  • 3 medium radishes trimmed and julienned
  • 2 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tsp coconut sugar
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 cup diced seedless cucumber
  • 3-4 cups romaine lettuce may sub spinach, chopped
  • 1 cup cooked quinoa optional
  • 4 16 oz wide mouth mason jars

Instructions

  • To make dressing, place all dressing ingredients in a high speed blender and blend on high until smooth, about 1-2 minutes.
  • Heat coconut oil in a large nonstick pan over medium high heat. Add tofu and cook, stirring occasionally, for approximately 10 minutes, or until golden on most sides. Remove from heat and season to taste with a pinch of salt.
  • While tofu cooks, place carrots, scallions and radishes in a bowl. Add rice vinegar, coconut sugar and salt and toss to combine. Let sit for a minimum of 15 minutes.
  • To assemble mason jar salads, place between 2-3 tbsp of dressing at the bottom of the mason jar. Layer in ¼ cup of cooked quinoa (if using), 1¼ cup of carrot/radish mixture, ¼ cup of diced cucumber and ¼ of the cooked tofu. Top with ¾ – 1 cup of chopped lettuce and attach lid. Repeat with remaining ingredients and jars to make 4 complete mason jar salads.
  • When you’re ready to eat, give the jar a good shake to distribute the dressing.
The mason jar salads will stay fresh in the fridge for up to 5 days, making them the perfect meal prep option.

This recipe was republished with permission by Kris Carr. You can find the original here, and a link to her Instagram here and her podcast here.

Read more: 9 High Protein Vegan Salads

Tagged

bahn mi

high protein

plant based food

recipes

salad jar

tofu

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kris Carr

Kris Carr is a multiple New York Times best-selling author, wellness activist, and cancer thriver. She is the host of the newly launched Made to Thrive podcast and has been called a “force of nature” by O magazine and was named a “new role model” by The New York Times. Kris is also a member of Oprah’s SuperSoul 100, a group of the most influential thought leaders today. Kris has helped millions of people take charge of their health and live like they mean it through her award-winning blog, books, online courses, and membership communities.

More by Kris Carr

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active