How To Make An Energizing Post-Gym Workout Salad

There’s nothing better than a nutritious and tasty salad after a good workout. That’s why this energizing post-gym workout salad by BOSH! is a great choice if you’re starving after all that exercise. Perfect for a summer dinner and great hot or cold, this vegan salad is filled with tasty ingredients like sweet potato, quinoa, kale, lentils, edamame, and avocado.

What’s more, the dressing for this salad is bright and citrusy thanks to the orange juice mixed with mustard, maple syrup, lime, and sesame oil. This entirely plant-based recipe is ideal for vegans who need to get their plant protein in. Moreover, it’s easy to make and even easier to eat. It contains a great combination of tastes and textures that you’ll be craving for days after eating it.

When it comes to preparation, this dish will only take 40 minutes to complete. First, you’ll have to cook your sweet potato and prepare quinoa (unless you have leftovers). Then, you’ll need to prepare the kale and edamame. As for the lentils, you can choose canned lentils to make prep time easier. Finally, you’ll put everything together and add your dressing, and voilà, a nearly finished salad. Top with avocado and mixed seeds and enjoy.

Energizing post-gym workout salad

If you like layered flavors and really enjoy salads on the heartier side, then you'll love this energizing post-gym workout salad. It's super smile to make and requires well-known ingredients, making it an ideal dinnertime treat. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the sweet potato 1 large sweet potato

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste For the quinoa 90 grams quinoa

1 vegetable stock cube For the remaining veg 100 grams kale or cavolo nero leaves on the stalk

½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil

250 grams cooked lentils

1 orange

120 grams edamame beans For the dressing ½ orange juiced (around 4 tsp)

2 tsp wholegrain mustard

A light drizzle of sesame oil

2 tsp maple syrup

Juice of 1 lime (around 4 tsp) For the topping 1 tbsp mixed seeds

1 avocado Instructions Prepare the sweet potato Preheat the oven to 200°C, fan setting.

Cut the unpeeled sweet potato into 2cm chunks, spread across a baking tray, drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Put the tray in the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes until tender. Prepare the quinoa Rinse the quinoa and cook according to packet instructions with the stock cube dissolved into the water.

Once cooked, spread out on a baking sheet to help it cool down quickly. Prepare the kale and remaining ingredients Destalk and shred the kale into a mixing bowl.

Add a generous pinch of salt, generous squeeze of juice from the orange and drizzle extra virgin olive oil.

Toss everything to coat and massage the kale for 2 minutes with your hands to soften.

Place the edamame beans in a sieve and rinse under hot water until defrosted.

Add the beans to the kale bowl along with the lentils, and toss gently to combine. Prepare the dressing Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a bowl, and adjust seasoning to taste. Put the salad together Add the quinoa and the sweet potato to the kale bowl.

Halve, destone, peel and slice the avocado.

Drizzle over the dressing and toss everything together, with a splash more extra virgin olive oil if needed.

Divide between 4 bowls and top with the mixed seeds and avocado, and serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. Find the original here.

