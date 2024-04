Are you looking for a recipe perfect for plant-based beginners just getting into veganism? Then this healthy vegetable “fried” rice is just what you’re looking for. This dish is made with colorful red cabbage, kale, bell pepper of your choice, protein-packed edamame, and fiber-rich brown rice. You get the nutrition from the assorted veggies and the health benefits of brown rice all in one pan.

Not to mention, it’s incredibly easy to make and perfect for those looking for healthier dinnertime options as this recipe is entirely oil-free. Don’t think this meal lacks flavor though. It’s full of ginger, garlic, tamari, and lime to pack a punch while keeping it healthy.

Healthy vegetable ‘fried’ rice recipe

This colorful oil-free vegetable 'fried' rice is the perfect quick and easy dinner dish. With plenty of nutritious veggies mixed with fiber-rich brown rice you'll be fully satisfied with this simple yet flavorful recipe. Speed up prep by cooking the rice and edamame the day before and keep in the fridge until needed. This can serve 2 to 3 people as a whole meal or 4 to 6 as a side dish. Cooking time doesn't include rice cooking time. No ratings yet Duration 35 mins Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 15 mins Servings 3 people Ingredients 1 cup dry brown rice or about 3 cups cooked

1 cup frozen shelled edamame

½ red onion diced

1 large carrot finely diced

2 garlic cloves minced

1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

1 bell pepper core and seeds removed, diced (any color)

1 heaping cup finely shredded red cabbage

2 to 3 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

½ lime juice

1 cup large leaf of curly or lacinato kale destemmed and finely chopped Optional garnish 3 scallions thinly sliced

¼ cup toasted almonds or pumpkin seeds

Hot sauce Instructions First, make the rice and edamame. If you want this to be a quick meal, make the rice and edamame the day before and keep in the fridge until needed.

To make the rice, follow the directions on the package –which is usually 1 cup of rice and about 2 cups of water, pinch salt, and simmer covered for 35-45 minutes, but will vary according to different brands. Once done, fluff with a fork and set aside.

While the rice is cooking, prepare the edamame. To make the edamame, put it in a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes. Drain well and set aside.

In a large non-stick sauté pan, sauté the onion and carrot with a few tablespoons of water for about 3 minutes. Add water as needed, a couple of tablespoons at a time. It's convenient to keep a measuring cup of water next to the stove when you're sautéing.

Now cover the pan and continue to cook (now we’re steaming the veggies) for 5 to 7 minutes or until the carrots are tender. Lift the cover and check a few times throughout to make sure all the water hasn't evaporated.

Next, add the garlic, ginger, and bell pepper and sauté for another few minutes, uncovered. Again add water, a couple of tablespoons at a time, to prevent burning.

Now add the brown rice, cooked edamame, and red cabbage and cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes until heated throughout.

Finally add the tamari, lime juice, and finely shredded kale. Stir and cook over medium heat until the kale is bright green and wilted.

Remove from heat and taste and reseason with tamari (or soy sauce) and lime juice as needed. Divide among bowls and top with scallions, toasted almonds, or a dash of hot sauce, if using. To toast almonds, place in a dry skillet or non-stick pan and cook over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes until fragrant and starting to brown. Transfer immediately to a plate.

This recipe was republished with permission from Ashley Madden (owner of Rise Shine Cook). You can find more of her recipes in her vegan cookbooks, Plant-Based Delicious and The Plant-Based Cookbook. You can follow Ashley on Instagram here.

