Sandwiches often rely on animal products, with most traditional recipes being heavy on meat and dairy. If you’re a plant-based eater seeking vegan sandwich ideas, however, there are a wide range of recipes that are often far more exciting than their meat counterparts. The below meat-free and completely plant-based sandwich uses tempeh as its protein source, which it mixes with a sweet apple slaw.

Tempeh is a protein-rich plant-based food that originates in Indonesia. It’s made from cooked soybeans, which are then fermented and solidified into a cake-like block. Tempeh is high in fiber and rich in vitamins and minerals. It also tends to be easier to digest than other soy products, and it’s used as a vegan meat alternative in many countries in the world. The food often gets a bad rep as it can have a slightly bitter taste, but it can also take on a wide range of flavors – just like tofu – if it’s cooked in the right way.

The below vegan sandwich idea, which comes from plant-based recipe developer Happy Skin Kitchen, is marinaded in BBQ sauce. You can either buy a sauce from the shop, or make it yourself (which the recipe shows you how to do).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to make it:

Vegan sandwich ideas: BBQ Tempeh and Apple Slaw Sandwich

I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this sandwich! The BBQ tempeh is just so scrumptious and goes so well with the crunchy slaw, creamy avocado and the tangy sauerkraut. If you have the time I would highly recommend to marinade the tempeh in advance to make it extra flavorsome. No ratings yet Ingredients 1 block of tempeh

1/2 cup barbecue sauce Or make your own homemade barbecue sauce from scratch: 1/2 cup tomato puree

1/2 cup water

3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp black pepper For the slaw: 1 Jazz apple, deseeded and sliced as thinly as you can

2 cups finely shredded purple cabbage

1 carrot, finely sliced

3 spring onions, finely chopped

1 avocado, mashed or sliced

A handful of green of your choice – I have used a mix of cress and rocket

Optional but very delicious: sauerkraut or kimchi Instructions To make the BBQ sauce simply mix everything together in a small bowl.

In a bowl mix together all the ingredients for the slaw. Place a lid on top and leave it to the side while you are preparing the rest.

Cut the tempeh into thin slices and brush them with the barbecue sauce. If you can, prepare this the day before and let the tempeh marinate overnight or for at least 2-3 hours in the fridge.

Place the tempeh strips on the barbecue and cook them on each side for 3-4 minutes. At the same time grill the bread until crunchy.

Assemble the sandwich starting with the mashed avocado, the greens, then add the tempeh, sauerkraut and finally the apple slaw.

Use extra bbq sauce if needed. Enjoy straight away or wrap up for the perfect picnic!

