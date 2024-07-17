X
This Mango Chia Pudding Is A Refreshing Summer Breakfast

Chia pudding is a nutritious dish that's packed with omega-3 - here's how to make it

A vegan mango chia pudding Chia pudding makes for a great breakfast or snack - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
If you’re one of the many people around the world currently experiencing a scorching heatwave, you may be on the lookout for a light and refreshing summer breakfast. The below Natlicious Food recipe for mango chia pudding could be just what you’re looking for.

If you aren’t familiar with chia seeds, they are rapidly growing in popularity for their versatility and impressive nutritional profile. They’re an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is essential for heart health. Chia seeds are also rich in dietary fiber, promoting regular bowel movements and aiding in digestive health. Additionally, they are a good source of protein, essential minerals such as magnesium, zinc, and calcium, and antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress in the body.

Chia seeds can often be found in health food stores and some large supermarkets and grocery stores. As well as puddings, chia seeds can be used in smoothies, dressings, energy bars, and even as an egg substitute in baking.

Mango chia seed pudding

This vibrant and delicious mango chia pudding is super easy to make and is the perfect breakfast or snack.
A vegan mango chia pudding
No ratings yet
Duration2 hours 10 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2 people

Ingredients

  • 1 mango
  • 240 ml oat milk
  • 1 tbsp of each vanilla bean paste and maple syrup
  • 3 tbsp chia seeds
Serve with
  • Plant-based yogurt
  • Mango cubes
  • Granola
  • Nuts and seeds of choice

Instructions

  • Cut the mango in half, peel it and cut it in cubes.
  • Place half of it in a food processor along with the milk, maple syrup and vanilla and blend.
  • Add the mango milk in a container, along with the chia seeds and whisk well.
  • Cover and place in the fridge to set overnight or for a couple of hours.
  • When you are ready to serve, whisk, and add it in a jar/bowl with your favourite toppings. I served mine with yogurt, granola, coconut chips and mango cubes.
Chia pudding makes a perfect breakfast to meal prep as it lasts up to 4-5 days in the fridge.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

