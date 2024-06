Are you looking for a simple, quick, but tasty recipe packed with plant protein? Then this teriyaki tempeh recipe by BOSH! is just what you need. Made in under 30 minutes, this meal combines the rich, savory flavors of teriyaki sauce with the hearty texture of tempeh to create a delicious plant-based dish.

This recipe features marinated tempeh cooked and then coated in a sticky, sweet teriyaki glaze made from soy sauce, maple syrup, garlic, and ginger. Served over a bed of rice with green peppers, it offers a filling and nutritious meal that is easy to make and full of flavor.

What is tempeh?

Tempeh, the star ingredient, is a fermented soy product that’s high in protein and probiotics, making it a great meat alternative. It absorbs the flavors of marinades and sauces well, which enhances the overall taste of the dish. Tempeh’s firm texture adds a satisfying bite, making it a favorite in many vegan recipes.

Tempeh is an excellent source of protein, providing all essential amino acids, which is particularly beneficial for those following a plant-based diet. Tempeh is also rich in probiotics due to the fermentation process, which can support gut health and improve digestion.

It also contains vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins, magnesium, and phosphorus, contributing to overall health and well-being. Its high fiber content helps maintain satiety and supports a healthy digestive system, making tempeh a nutritious and valuable addition to any diet.

Teriyaki tempeh

This teriyaki tempeh recipe is better than any vegan takeaway. This stir-fry is quick and simple, making for a satisfying week-night meal. Enjoy the umami flavors, sticky teriyaki sauce, and meaty tempeh for a protein-packed dinner. No ratings yet Duration 25 mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the teriyaki sauce 3 tbsp maple syrup

3 tbsp light brown sugar

1 garlic clove

2 inches of fresh ginger

80 ml soy sauce

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp creamy tahini For the tempeh 200 gram block of tempeh

2 green peppers

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

50 grams cashews For the rice 4 spring onions

2 x 250 grams bags of microwavable basmati rice

2 tbsp sesame seeds plus more for garnish Instructions Make the teriyaki sauce Peel and grate the ginger.

Add the maple syrup and sugar to a small saucepan over a low heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Add the grated ginger and garlic to the pan and stir for 2-3 minutes until very fragrant.

Add the soy sauce and stir for 30 seconds.

Add the rice wine vinegar and stir for 30 seconds.

Reduce the heat to low and stir through the creamy tahini in order to thicken it up.

Take the pan off the stove when the sauce reaches your desired consistency. Prepare the tempeh Cut the tempeh into ½ cm thick strips.

Trim, halve, core, and slice the green peppers.

Trim and finely slice the spring onions. Cook the rice Prepare the rice as directed on the packet.

Once cooked, spoon into a large saucepan over a medium heat.

Add 3 tablespoons of the teriyaki sauce, a handful of the sliced spring onions and sesame seeds, and mix well to combine. Cook the tempeh Warm the sesame and rapeseed oil in a wok over a medium heat, add the tempeh, cashews, and some pepper to the wok and stir for 4 -5 minutes.

Add the teriyaki sauce to the woke and stir for 2 minutes, making sure the tempeh pieces are well-covered. To serve Plate up the rice and spoon over the teriyaki tempeh.

Garnish with some more sliced spring onion, sesame seeds, and serve immediately.

This recipe was republished with permission by BOSH! and you can find the original recipe here.

