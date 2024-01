If you’re looking for a quick and easy high protein vegan meal that also tastes delicious, look no further than this apple and tofu bowl.

At first glance, mixing apple and tofu together might seem strange, but this dish is a perfect balance of sweet and savory. As well as tofu, this high protein vegan dish also contains another great source of plant protein – edamame. Both these ingredients are complemented by carrots, avocado, and apple, as well as a home-made dressing.

If you’re in the market for some speedy weeknight meals, this dish could be just what you’re after – as it takes just 13 minutes to make.

Tofu and edamame as plant-based protein sources

Tofu, made from condensed soy milk that is pressed into solid white blocks, is a highly nutritious food product and a staple in vegan diets due to its high protein content and versatility in cooking. As a plant-based protein source, tofu provides all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein, crucial for muscle repair and body function.

Edamame, young soybeans harvested before they have ripened, is widely celebrated as a nutritious and protein-rich food option within vegan diets. Another complete protein source, edamame is a great addition to vegan meals if you’re concerned about protein intake.

The below recipe mixes these ingredients with a soy sauce-based dressing. Adding apple into the mix creates a great mixture of flavors, and this is an ideal quick and high protein vegan meal. Here’s how to make it:

This apple and tofu bowl is quick, easy, and protein-packed No ratings yet Cook Time 3 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 pack extra firm tofu, cubed

2 Jazz apples, peeled and diced

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp garlic puree

2 tsp ginger puree

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp sriracha

1 lime, juice only

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp neutral oil To assemble 250 g cooked brown rice

2 Jazz apples, sliced

1 carrot, cut into ribbons

200 g edamame

1 avocado (sliced) Instructions Mix the soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic puree, ginger puree, sugar, sriracha, lime juice and sesame seeds in a bowl. Set aside.

Heat 1 tbsp of neutral oil in a non-stick pan and add the diced Jazz apples and tofu. Fry for three minutes on high until lightly colored.

Pour over the sauce and remove from the heat. Leave to cool slightly before assembling.

Divide the cooked brown rice between four bowls, top with the Jazz apple and tofu mixture, edamame, carrot, avocado, and Jazz apple slices

