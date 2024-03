Are you looking to elevate your homemade plant-based curries? Perhaps you’ve got a block of tempeh lying around, and you’re unsure what to do with it. Look no further. We’ve got a vibrant sunshine tempeh curry you need to try.

This ancient food hails from Indonesia, specifically the island of Java, and has been a staple source of protein for thousands of years. First documented in the 1600s, this nutritious meat replacement is now consumed worldwide.

Tempeh is a plant protein made from whole soybeans formed into fermented cakes with the help of a fungus called Rhizopus oligosporus. The soybeans retain their firm and chewy texture and nutritional benefits through their specific cooking and fermentation process.

Health benefits of tempeh

While both are healthy plant protein sources, tempeh is slightly less processed than tempeh. This means that it preserves more protein, fiber, folate, vitamin B12, and minerals like calcium, potassium, and iron within the cake. With 20 grams of protein per 100 grams of tempeh, this food is packed with health benefits and can even aid Indigestion.

Tempeh is known for its mild and nutty flavor, and it has the ability to absorb its surrounding flavors during cooking. It’s a versatile ingredient in vegan cuisine, which makes it a superb alternative to everyday animal products. Tempeh can be used in stews, curries, salads, and even as steak.

Now that you know more about this plant protein, let’s get into preparing this stunning sunshine tempeh curry. It comes from plant-based recipe developers Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, otherwise known as BOSH!. Made with a homemade curry paste that features antioxidant-packed turmeric, anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting ginger, fragrant lemongrass, and green chillis. This recipe is sure to pack a punch and delight your tastebuds.

Sunshine tempeh curry recipe

Hearty, nourishing, and bursting with flavor, this sunshine tempeh curry will have you coming back for more with its zest and warmth. Elevate dinnertime with protein-packed tempeh and an antioxidant rich curry paste. No ratings yet Duration 45 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients For the tempeh: 1 block of tempeh

2 tbsp coconut milk

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp cumin

½ cup water

olive oil For the curry paste: 1 shallot

2 green chillies

3 garlic cloves

35 grams fresh ginger

1 tbsp ground turmeric

1 tbsp ground coriander

½ tbsp ground cumin

2 stalks of lemongrass

1 tsp salt For the curry: 2 red peppers

1 packet of tenderstem broccoli

2 large carrots

200 ml vegetable stock

1 tin of coconut milk

4 dried makrut lime leaves

1 lime

salt, pepper, and sugar to taste Instructions Prep the tempeh Begin by bringing half a cup of water to a boil on medium to high heat in your pan. As the water boils,use your hands to crumble up your block of tempeh. Add the tempeh to the boiling water and reduce the heat to medium. Simmer until the water has evaporated.

Next, add a generous amount of olive oil to your simmered tempeh and cook it for 6-8 minutes. Stir occassionally to evenly fry your tempeh.

As the tempeh browns, whisk together the coconut milk, coriander, tumeric, garlic, and cumin in a separate bowl. Once the tempeh has browned, stir in the coconut mixture to coat the tempeh and cook for a minute. Set aside the mixture in a bowl and rinse your pan for later. Prep the curry paste To make the curry paste, peel and roughly chop the shallot.

Peel the garlic and ginger.

For the lemongrass, slice off the very bottom of the stalk, peel off any dried out layers, and expose the aromatic inside.

Take these ingredients and whizz them up in your food processor. Add a splash of water for smoothness if necessary. (Alternatively, you can finely chop the ingredients and use a pestel and mortar to create a paste as well.)

Put to one side for now. Prep the curry Take the veggies and thinly slice the peppers. Peel the carrots and cut them into rounds. Wash the tenderstem broccoli and ensure dry ends are cut off.

In your pan, heat about 2 tablespoons of olive oil in your now clean pan on medium to high heat.

Once hot, pour in your fresh curry paste, stir and allow to cook for 2-3 minutes to release the aromas and flavors.

Add your carrots, red peppers, lime leaves, vegetable stock, and coconut milk. Give the mixture a good stir and cook for about 20 minutes.

Add the broccoli for the last two minutes of cooking and top with the cooked tempeh.

Serving suggestions: Serve your curry with basmati rice and top the dish with sliced red chili, chopped coriander, and an extra squeeze of lime for added zing.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH. You can view the original recipe here.

