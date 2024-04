Buddha bowls, similar to microbiome bowls, are an excellent way to get all your daily nutrients in one meal. The art of making a Buddha bowl is both simplistic and ideal for vegans. Why? The idea is to create a dish (in a bowl) that consists of grains, cold vegetables, proteins, and tasty sauces and garnishes to make a complete meal that gives you the nourishment you need.

This roasted squash and quinoa bowl by Rise Shine Cook is no different. With an excellent combination of grains, roasted squash, spinach, chickpeas, and a flavorful almond and citrus sauce, you’ll keep coming back for more. Perfect for a main meal, you’ll find heaps of beneficial vitamins and plenty of fiber and plant protein in this recipe.

Read more: This Halloumi And Pistachio Salad Is Completely Vegan

You’ll find this dish’s main plant protein sources in the spinach and chickpeas, which are cheap and easy additions every plant-based enthusiast should have in their kitchen. As for the other main components, butternut squash and quinoa, each has its benefits, too.

The benefits of quinoa include its low glycemic index, meaning it’s unlikely to spike your blood sugar levels. In addition, it’s gluten-free and full of fiber, protein, iron, and magnesium. Then, we have the health benefits of butternut squash, which is high in Vitamin C and Vitamin A and has a high fiber content. This vegetable will boost your immunity and help manage your blood sugar.

Read more: 9 Gut-Friendly Recipes Featuring Fermented Foods

Roasted squash and quinoa Buddha bowl recipe

Loaded with protein and fiber, this roasted butternut squash and quinoa Buddha bowl is incredibly nutritious and tasty. Plant-based enthusiasts will love the addition of chickpeas and spinach as well as the flavorful almond citrus sauce and roasted red onions and peppers. No ratings yet Duration 1 hr Servings 4 PEOPLE Ingredients Grains 3 cup cooked quinoa Chili roasted squash 6 cups butternut squash large dice

1 to 2 tbsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp salt

Black pepper to tast Roasted red onion and pepper 2 large red onions large diced

2 red bell peppers large diced Sautéed Chickpeas and Spinach 3 cups cooked chickpeas

3 cups packed spinach

2 cloves garlic minced Almond Citrus Sauce ¼ cup well-stirred almond butter

¼ cup orange juice

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp tamari

1 tbsp white miso

1 garlic clove minced

½ to 1 tsp hot sauce

1 tsp maple syrup optional Instructions Cook your quinoa according to the directions on the packet and set aside when done. Keep covered.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 190°C and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Mix your spices for the butternut in a small bowl. Add chili powder, garlic, cumin, and salt and combine.

Chop your butternut squash and place into a large bowl.

Sprinkle your spices over the squash and mix with a silicon spatula. Once all the squash is covered transfer to a baking sheet covered in parchment paper.

Spread the chopped red onion and red pepper out on the other baking sheet. Then, place both baking sheets into the oven and bake for 30 minutes.

Turn the vegetables and bake for another 20 minutes. The squash will be cooked when you can easily pierce it with a fork. The onions and peppers might be done before the squash (depending on their size) and will be ready when the edges begin to brown. Check every ten minutes to avoid burning.

While the veggies are roasting, make the sauce by adding all sauce ingredients to a small blender and blending until smooth or whisk in a bowl. Set aside.

Add the chickpeas, spinach and minced garlic to a sauté pan and sauté on medium heat with a few tablespoons of water until the spinach is wilted. Then, mix in 2 tablespoons of the almond citrus sauce and cook on low heat for another 2 minutes.

To assemble the bowl, place ¾ cup quinoa on bottom and arrange the butternut squash, roasted onion and bell pepper and spinach and chickpeas in separate sections. Top with extra almond citrus sauce and serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from Ashley Madden (owner of Rise Shine Cook). You can find more of her recipes in her vegan cookbooks, Plant-Based Delicious and The Plant-Based Cookbook. You can follow Ashley on Instagram here.

Read more: Oil-Free Vegetable ‘Fried’ Rice