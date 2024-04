Spring recipes don’t get much better than an asparagus quiche, and this gluten-free and vegan recipe has a number of delicious twists on traditional quiches.

It’s made with a quinoa-based crust, which also features flaxseed. Silken tofu is used in place of egg for the filling, as well as nutritional yeast and plant milk. This vegan quiche is high in plant protein thanks to the quinoa, tofu, and nutritional yeast, and has added nutrition with the flaxseed.

Benefits of flaxseed

Flaxseed is recognized for its rich content of dietary fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which contribute to its health-promoting properties. The omega-3 fatty acids in flaxseed, specifically alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), are known for their role in reducing inflammation and promoting heart health by helping to maintain normal cholesterol levels. Flaxseed is a good plant-based source of omega-3. The high fiber content aids in digestion and supports overall wellbeing.

Why asparagus?

Asparagus is a popular vegetable choice in spring, largely because it is at its peak season during this time. Eating asparagus in spring ensures that the stalks are at their freshest and most flavorful, having just been harvested. Nutritionally, asparagus is highly valued for its richness in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate, making it a healthy addition to springtime meals.

High protein asparagus quiche

This asparagus quiche is gluten-free, egg-free, and packed full of protein, a perfect recipe for a spring lunch No ratings yet Ingredients Crust 3/4 cup quinoa

1 & 1/2 cups clear vegetable broth

2 tbsp ground flax seeds

6 tbsp vegetable broth Filling Cooking oil spray

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

387 grams silken tofu

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tbsp plant milk (we used oat milk but almond and cashew also works well)

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper

5 fresh asparagus spears, roughly chopped

1/2 cup artichokes hearts, roughly chopped

1/3 cup peas (fresh or frozen) Garnish 3 asparagus spears, cut in half lengthways

1/4 cup artichokes, chopped

2 tbsp pea (fresh or frozen) To serve (optional) Lemon slices/wedges

Green salad Instructions Combine quinoa and broth in a small pot over high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until broth has been absorbed, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff quinoa with a fork.

Prepare flax eggs by mixing together finely ground flax seeds with vegetable broth. Allow mixture to thicken for five minutes.

Preheat the oven to 375°F/190°C and prepare a 9 inch (23cm) round baking dish by spraying with a little cooking oil.

Into the pot of cooked quinoa, stir in flax eggs. Scoop quinoa mixture into prepared baking dish. Using wet fingers (helps prevent quinoa from sticking to your fingers) firmly press quinoa mixture into the base and sides of the dish. Bake for 20 minutes.

Spray skillet with a little cooking oil, add onions and cook sauté until soft and translucent. Add minced garlic and cook for a further 2 minutes. Add a splash of water as needed to stop the onions and garlic from sticking to the skillet. Remove from heat and set aside.

Into a blender add silken tofu, nutritional yeast, plant milk, turmeric, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth and creamy. Stir in onions, garlic, asparagus, artichokes and peas.

Pour quiche mixture into baked quinoa crust. Smooth over the surface of the mixture, then top with asparagus spears, artichokes and peas. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the quiche comes out clean. Serve warm or cold alongside a green salad with a squeeze of lemon juice.

This recipe was republished with permission from Rachel Steenland (owner of The Garden Party).

