Vegan Christmas Continued: 18 Recipes You Need On Your Table

After our seven days of vegan Christmas, we had to do a final festive roundup to finish off December with a bang. Below you’ll find 18 recipes that will make your holiday table shine. This is vegan Christmas continued.

You’ll find desserts, mains, and small bites in one place, making it easy to mix and match based on what you need. Some dishes can anchor a full dinner, while others work well as add-ons for a longer table spread. This mix gives you room to build a menu that fits your plan, whether you want something classic, something new, or a bit of both. With everything laid out together, it becomes simpler to choose what fits your timing, your budget, and the style of meal you want to serve.

Read more: 5 Unique Vegan Christmas Dinner Ideas To Try This Festive Season

No matter how you decide to shape your plant-based Christmas table this year, we hope these recipes give you more options and help you round out the season with ease. Use them as a full menu or as individual dishes to fill any gaps. The goal is simple: more choices, less stress, and a final boost of festive cooking before the year ends.

Vegan mushroom calamari spaghetti

Nadia Fragnito King oyster mushrooms have a great meaty texture

Starting off our list is an Italian dish served on Christmas Eve. But rather than use seafood, Nadia Fragnito uses king oyster mushrooms. The mushrooms are sliced into rounds and marinated in lemon and nori for a sea-like taste. Then, plenty of olive oil, garlic, and chili are mixed with tomatoes, white wine, and parsley for a flavorful pasta sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Apple, parsnip, and mushroom Wellington

Serve this Wellington for special occasions like Thanksgiving or Christmas

Next is a classic British centerpiece that vegans have been making for years. This humble Wellington uses apple, parsnip, and mushroom in a lentil filling that is wrapped in vegan puff pastry. Then, it’s cooked in the oven to become crisp and golden.

Find the recipe here.

Pistachio and chocolate cheesecake

Natlicious Food This cheesecake makes for a great dairy-free dessert this holiday season

For an easier dessert option, try this pistachio and chocolate cheesecake from Natlicious Food. It’s a dairy-free and completely vegan fridge cheesecake. With no baking time required, you can easily whip this recipe up and even multiply it if you have lots of guests.

Find the recipe here.

Hummus Christmas wreath

This hummus Christmas wreath takes only 10 minutes to make

Onto snacky centerpieces, this hummus Christmas wreath from The Happy Pear is a quick but effective snack plate for your holiday table. With just a little bit of decorating and the right dipping options (sourdough, carrot sticks, etc.), this 10-minute recipe is a no-brainer for vegan Christmas.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chocolate fondant

Romy London These chocolate fondants are definitely superior to traditional Christmas pudding

This festive chocolate fondant by Romy London is another easy vegan dessert to make on Christmas. It’s got the fluffy texture of a brownie with a molten center that tops off a good festive meal. Serve with vegan cream and simple festive decorations to make this dessert extra special.

Find the recipe here.

Stuffed roasted joint

For an attractive and meaty vegan Christmas main, try this stuffed roasted joint

This stuffed roasted joint from Gaz Oakley is a dish made with vital wheat gluten. The roast holds its shape well when sliced, with a sweet potato and chestnut filling running through the center. A simple glaze adds color in the oven and brings the whole main together.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan gingerbread pancakes

Romy London American-style pancakes are thick, fluffy, and perfect for a festive breakfast

For a festive breakfast, make Romy London’s vegan gingerbread pancakes. The batter uses molasses, spices, and yogurt to create soft, warm pancakes you can stack with maple-sweetened yogurt. They cook quickly in the pan and bring a clear seasonal flavor to the morning.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet cranberry-glazed BBQ ribs

Simon Smith These sticky and sweet cranberry ribs are perfect for a vegan Thanksgiving or Christmas meal

Gaz Oakley’s sweet cranberry-glazed BBQ ribs are a seitan centerpiece full of festive flavor. The dough grills, bakes, and absorbs a cranberry-orange glaze that builds a smoky, seasonal finish. Slice and serve with extra sauce for a bold holiday main.

Find the recipe here.

Stuffed flank steak

Redefine Meat Double, triple, or quadruple the recipe for a big group

This stuffed flank steak brings a rich, savory twist to the holiday table. The plant-based flank holds a mulled wine mushroom filling that cooks down into something deep and aromatic. Sear, baste, and slice to reveal the center and serve it with all your Christmas sides.

Find the recipe here.

Stuffed squash roast

Serve this main with roast potatoes, green beans, or gluten-free crusty bread

This stuffed roasted squash is another Gaz Oakley recipe with layers of flavor. It pairs soft roasted butternut with a vibrant filling of wild rice, chestnuts, dried fruit, and nuts. Balsamic onions, mushrooms, peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes add contrast and depth. Tie it together, roast once more, and slice for a colorful, shareable centerpiece.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Centerpieces To Serve At Your Christmas Dinner

Festive plant-based mince pies

The Happy Pear Looking to make your own mince pies this festive season? Try this recipe

Make your own plant-based mince pies this festive season. This recipe from The Happy Pear uses a simple fruit filling and ready-rolled pastry to keep things easy. Spoon, top, and bake. You get warm, spiced pies that fit any December table.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom and pumpkin wellington

Make this fresh take on a vegan wellington for your Christmas centerpiece this year

This mushroom and pumpkin Wellington from The Happy Pear uses grated pumpkin, sautéed mushrooms, chestnuts, couscous, herbs, and roasted almonds as the filling. Everything is packed into puff pastry and baked until golden. A redcurrant jus is served alongside.

Find the recipe here.

Easy chocolate ganache tart

Switch things up with this chocolate ganache tart by adding mint tea to the ganache

The Happy Pear’s chocolate ganache tart pairs a shortcrust pastry shell with a blended cashew and dark-chocolate filling. The ganache sets into a smooth, dense layer, while the pastry adds structure and contrast. Decorate with nuts or cacao nibs for texture.

Find the recipe here.

Mini flank galettes with caramelized onion and pear

Redefine Meat Plant steak layered with sweet caramelized onion and pear makes these galettes ideal for festive lunches

These vegan mini flank galettes sit on flaky pastry with a base of slow-caramelized onions and thin pear slices. A high-protein plant-based flank goes on top, then a drizzle of balsamic glaze and thyme finishes each rustic tart.

Find the recipe here.

Gingerbread cookie dough

Romy London This kid-friendly dessert is easy to make

Romy London’s gingerbread cookie dough blends chickpeas, almond butter, and warm spices into a smooth, chilled dessert. Maple syrup and brown sugar sweeten the mix, while optional chocolate chips add texture. It comes together fast and keeps well in the fridge.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized apple and red onion vegan sausage rolls

JAZZ Apple Sausage rolls are a must-have at any holiday celebration, and these happen to use apple and red onion

These caramelized apple and red onion vegan sausage rolls wrap spiced vegan sausage, apples, and onions in crisp puff pastry. The filling cooks down until sweet and savory, with mustard and fennel for balance. Each batch makes small, easy-to-serve bites.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet and salty vegan Christmas popcorn bark

Romy London This popcorn bark is crunchy, sweet, and salty

Romy London’s Christmas popcorn bark mixes melted vegan chocolate with popcorn, nuts, and crushed candy canes. The mixture spreads onto a tray, sets in the fridge, and breaks into crisp pieces with a sweet and salty contrast.

Find the recipe here.

Pesto puff pastry trees

The Happy Pear These pesto Christmas trees are fully baked and ready in 25 minutes

The last recipe on our Christmas list is one for these pesto puff pastry trees by The Happy Pear. These trees use folded puff pastry and a layer of pesto to create crisp, herby bites that hold their shape on skewers. They bake fast and add an easy decorative touch to the table.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 4 Festive Cookie Recipes For The Holidays