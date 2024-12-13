With Christmas fast approaching, there’s nothing like eating some seasonal, American-style pancakes — though they’re still delicious all year round. This stack of vegan gingerbread pancakes gives you a taste of Christmas in just 30 minutes. They’re a great breakfast or dessert, depending on how you like your sweets, and they’re easy to make.
Read more: Fluffy Apple Pie Pancakes (With All Vegan Ingredients)
Romy London uses molasses and vegan yogurt in the batter to create a rich flavor and fluffy texture. Coconut yogurt works well here as it’s naturally sweet and creamy. Coconut also works well with the festive flavors of maple syrup, cinnamon, and ginger, making these pancakes perfectly festive.
To assemble your stack of vegan pancakes, alternate between a pancake and some maple-sweetened yogurt as you make layers. Doing so will make your gingerbread pancakes look and taste even better.
Read more: Sweet And Salty Vegan Christmas Popcorn Bark
Vegan gingerbread pancakes
Ingredients
- 200 ml plant milk
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoon coconut yogurt
- 2 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 120 g all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- Coconut oil
Instructions
- Start by placing the plant milk into a jug and stirring through the apple cider vinegar, then set aside to curdle for about 10 minutes.
- In the meantime, sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and ginger into a mixing bowl.
- Stir the yogurt, maple syrup, molasses and vanilla extract into the curdled plant milk and whisk thoroughly to mix in the sticky molasses.
- Pour the wet mix into the mixing bowl with the flour and whisk until you get a smooth batter. Set aside for 5 minutes and preheat and grease your non-stick pan in the meantime.
- Add about 3 tablespoon of batter into the pan and shape your pancake with the back of a spoon. Carefully, but quickly flip once the edges begin to firm up. Repeat until the batter is used up. Please see the notes below for more information on the cooking process.
- Serve your gingerbread pancakes stacked and fill maple-sweetened yogurt between the layers. Top with your favorite toppings and drizzle with maple syrup before serving.
This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can find the original recipe here.
Read more: Easy Biscoff No-Bake Cheesecake