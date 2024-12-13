With Christmas fast approaching, there’s nothing like eating some seasonal, American-style pancakes — though they’re still delicious all year round. This stack of vegan gingerbread pancakes gives you a taste of Christmas in just 30 minutes. They’re a great breakfast or dessert, depending on how you like your sweets, and they’re easy to make.

Read more: Fluffy Apple Pie Pancakes (With All Vegan Ingredients)

Romy London uses molasses and vegan yogurt in the batter to create a rich flavor and fluffy texture. Coconut yogurt works well here as it’s naturally sweet and creamy. Coconut also works well with the festive flavors of maple syrup, cinnamon, and ginger, making these pancakes perfectly festive.

To assemble your stack of vegan pancakes, alternate between a pancake and some maple-sweetened yogurt as you make layers. Doing so will make your gingerbread pancakes look and taste even better.

Read more: Sweet And Salty Vegan Christmas Popcorn Bark

Vegan gingerbread pancakes

To top off your festive vegan gingerbread pancakes, add some edible Christmas decorations for extra color and fun. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 200 ml plant milk

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoon coconut yogurt

2 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon molasses

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

120 g all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 pinch salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Coconut oil Instructions Start by placing the plant milk into a jug and stirring through the apple cider vinegar, then set aside to curdle for about 10 minutes.

In the meantime, sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and ginger into a mixing bowl.

Stir the yogurt, maple syrup, molasses and vanilla extract into the curdled plant milk and whisk thoroughly to mix in the sticky molasses.

Pour the wet mix into the mixing bowl with the flour and whisk until you get a smooth batter. Set aside for 5 minutes and preheat and grease your non-stick pan in the meantime.

Add about 3 tablespoon of batter into the pan and shape your pancake with the back of a spoon. Carefully, but quickly flip once the edges begin to firm up. Repeat until the batter is used up. Please see the notes below for more information on the cooking process.

Serve your gingerbread pancakes stacked and fill maple-sweetened yogurt between the layers. Top with your favorite toppings and drizzle with maple syrup before serving. These pancakes can easily burn as they include molasses, so make sure to stay nearby to flip them at the right time and avoid burnt pancakes. I recommend only adding about 2 tablespoon per pancake and only making them about 1cm (½ inch) thick to ensure they cook evenly without the bottom burning. I use my gas stove on the lowest settings to make the pancakes and usually need to flip after 1-2 minutes, to give you an indicator – but it might be different depending on your stove and equipment, so keep a close eye on them. For best results, I like to use a non-stick pan intended for crepes and pancakes – it works wonders! For the perfectly round and equal pancakes, I use a small pan (from Ikea) and fry my pancakes on one side in there before flipping them into a larger pan to finish them. If you’re not a fan of coconut, then I recommend using either deodorized coconut oil or a flavor-neutral alternative such as rapeseed for greasing your pan.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can find the original recipe here.

Read more: Easy Biscoff No-Bake Cheesecake