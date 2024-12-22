X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

5-Ingredient Easy Pistachio And Chocolate Cheesecake

This simple vegan cheesecake is a great Christmas dessert

A vegan pistachio cheesecake with a snowman on top This cheesecake makes for a great dairy-free dessert this holiday season - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Finding the perfect festive dessert can often be a tricky task. The classic Christmas pudding isn’t for everyone, and many people prefer to opt for something easy to make after spending hours cooking Christmas dinner. If you’re on the hunt for a simple yet tasty festive dessert, try this vegan pistachio and chocolate cheesecake.

This dairy-free creation comes from Natlicious Food. It features just five ingredients, meaning you won’t have to worry about a lengthy last-minute supermarket trip.

All you’ll need is vegan chocolate, digestive biscuits, plant-based butter, dairy-free cream cheese, and pistachio spread. You also have the option of adding plant-based dark chocolate as a decoration.

Pistachio and chocolate cheesecake

For your Christmas dessert, this easy 5-ingredient cheesecake is the perfect choice. It requires minimal effort but delivers maximum flavour, making it a crowd-pleasing treat.
A vegan pistachio cheesecake with a snowman on top
Servings8

Ingredients

Base
  • 170 g chocolate
  • 250 g digestive type biscuits
  • 1 tbsp plant-based butter
Filling
  • 450 g plant-based cream cheese (I used Violife creamy)
  • 380 g pistachio spread (I used pistacchio cream from Sisinni)
Decoration
  • Dark chocolate shavings

Instructions

  • Crumble the chocolate into a bowl and place it over a pot with boiling water (the bowl shouldn't be touching the hot water!), creating a bain-marie. Reduce the heat and wait for the chocolate to melt and remove from the heat.
  • Alternatively, melt the chocolate in a microwave. Add the chocolate in a bowl, cover with clean film and add in the microwave for 30 seconds at 800w. Remove, check if it has melted, if not add for additional 30 seconds. Be careful not to burn the chocolate.
  • Add the biscuits in a food processor and blend them until you get a fine, bread crumb like consistency.
  • Melt the butter and add it into the blended cookies along with the melted chocolate and blend, until everything is well combined.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

