Dinner Vegan Recipes

Vegan Mushroom Calamari Spaghetti

This mushroom calamari spaghetti is 100% vegan

By

2 Minutes Read

a plate of vegan mushroom calamari spaghetti made with king oyster mushrooms King oyster mushrooms have a great meaty texture - Media Credit: Nadia Fragnito
On Christmas Eve in Italy, known as La Vigilia, it’s tradition to serve seafood as part of the feast. Spaghetti with calamari is a classic dish often gracing tables during this festive time. Nadia Fragnito’s mushroom calamari spaghetti from her cookbook NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas offers a vegan twist on this tradition, swapping seafood for plant-based ingredients.

King oyster mushrooms have a similar texture to calamari rings. They’re sliced into rounds, marinated in a mix of lemon juice, zest, and nori for a hint of the sea. Sautéed in olive oil with garlic and chili, the mushrooms soak up all the vibrant flavors, while cherry tomatoes, parsley, and a splash of white wine create a rich and flavorful sauce.

This dish brings all the comforts of a festive Italian meal but stays completely plant-based. Perfect for Christmas Eve or any occasion, it’s proof you can enjoy traditional flavors in a vegan way. Serve it with spaghetti or any pasta of your choice for a crowd-pleasing holiday dish.

Mushroom calamari spaghetti

Try this vegan take on the classic Italian dish of calamari spaghetti. This dish uses king oyster mushrooms in place of seafood.
a plate of vegan mushroom calamari spaghetti made with king oyster mushrooms
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 nori sheet cut into small pieces
  • 4 large king oyster mushrooms
  • Olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove crushed
  • 1 small chili finely diced
  • 125 ml white wine
  • 200 g cherry tomatoes halved
  • Large handful of parsley chopped
  • 250 g dried spaghetti
  • Salt

Instructions

  • Prepare the marinade by combining the lemon juice, zest, nori, and 125 ml of water in a bowl.
  • Slice the mushrooms into rounds, then cut holes out of each, creating calamari rings. Toss the mushrooms in the marinade and marinate for 10-15 minutes. Drain the mushrooms and reserve some of the marinade.
  • In a large frying pan, add a generous glug of olive oil and the garlic and chili. Warm over low heat, being careful not to brown the garlic. Add the mushrooms, a dash of the marinade, and sauté for a few minutes.
  • Pour in the wine, increase the heat and cook until most of the wine has evaporated. Stir through the tomatoes and parsley. Simmer until the tomatoes begin to break down, about 10 minutes. Add a splash of water to prevent it from drying out.
  • Cook the spaghetti in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Reserve about 200 ml of the pasta water before draining.
  • Transfer the spaghetti into the mushrooms, stirring through splashes of the reserved pasta water to help coat the sauce. Season with a large pinch or two of salt. Continue to cook until heated through.
  • To serve, drizzle over olive oil and garnish with extra parsley.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Nadia Fragnito from The Vegan Italian Kitchen and excerpted from NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas. You can find her website here and her Instagram here.

The Author

Nadia Fragnito

Nadia Fragnito, creator of The Vegan Italian Kitchen, is a vegan Italian specialist and recipe creator. She has authored three cookbooks, Discovering Vegan Italian, A Vegan Summer in Southern Italy and most recently Natale: Recipes For A Vegan Italian Christmas. Nadia has appeared on television cooking shows and her recipes and food writing have been featured in various print and online media. Born in South Australia to an Italian father and an Australian mother, Nadia combines her heritage with a deep passion for veganism.

