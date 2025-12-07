Vegan Christmas Day 7: Stuffed Squash Roast

You’ve made it to the last day of vegan Christmas. And what better way to wrap things up than with Gaz Oakley’s stuffed squash roast?

This stuffed squash stands out because it builds flavor in clear layers rather than relying on one heavy filling. The outside is roasted butternut that gives a soft, sweet base, while the wild rice, chestnuts, dried apricots, and mixed nuts add contrast in both texture and taste.

The balsamic-glazed onions bring a deep, caramelized note. The mushrooms add savoriness. Roasted peppers and sun-dried tomatoes cut through with richness and slight acidity. Together, they make every slice flavorful and exciting.

Read more: Vegan Mini Flank Galettes With Caramelized Onion & Pear

It’s naturally gluten-free and designed for sharing. You tie the squash together, roast it again, then carve it at the table. Each slice shows the filling inside without falling apart. It looks impressive without being overworked.

Serve it with roasted vegetables, greens, and cranberry sauce if you like. It works as a Christmas main or a centerpiece for a festive vegan spread.

Thanks for cooking along with us this week. We’ve got even more festive inspiration coming your way soon.

How to prepare your stuffed squash roast

Forget boring roast options. This stuffed squash roast delivers layers of seasonal flavor in a fully plant-based Christmas centerpiece. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 1 large butternut squash washed

A little olive oil For the glazed onions 2 red onions finely sliced

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

5 tbsp organic coconut sugar For the Christmas rice 150 g (¾ cup) wild rice, cooked

150 g (5½oz) whole cooked vacuum-packed chestnuts roughly chopped

75 g (2½oz) dried apricots chopped

150 g 1 cup mixed nuts, chopped

1 pinch of cayenne pepper

1 pinch of paprika

Juice of ½ lemon

1 pinch of sea salt and pepper

1 pinch of dried sage For the sautéed mushrooms 160 g (1½ cups) fresh mushrooms (I used girolles)

1 tsp roasted garlic powder

Sea salt and pepper

5 tbsp Cranberry and orange sauce see below

4 peppers roasted, skin removed

6 sun-dried tomatoes re-hydrated

2 handfuls of baby spinach Cranberry and orange sauce – Makes 360g (13oz) 300 g (3 cups) fresh cranberries

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 small cinnamon stick

1 Braeburn apple grated

200 g 1 cup caster (superfine) sugar

240 ml 1 cup fresh orange juice Instructions Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Split the squash in half lengthways, place cut-side up onto a baking tray and bake for 45 minutes, or until just soft.

Meanwhile, make the glazed onions. Heat 3 tablespoons of water in a non-stick saucepan, add the sliced onions and sweat for 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and sugar, then cook for a further 10 minutes over a low heat, stirring occasionally, until caramelized. Set aside.

Mix the Christmas rice ingredients in a mixing bowl until fully combined, then set aside.

Sauté your mushrooms. Heat 2 tablespoons of water in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the mushrooms, garlic powder and seasoning. Sauté for 5 minutes.

When the squash is cooked and cooled slightly, scoop out the seeds, then scoop out a 2cm (1in) channel of flesh and mix that into the Christmas rice mixture. Spoon the cranberry sauce into one of the squash halves, followed by the rice. Top with the roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach. Place the other squash half on top, tie together in three places and roast for a further 15 minutes. Carve and serve straight away. For the cranberry and orange sauce Heat all the ingredients in a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat with the lid on. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring often.

Spoon the sauce into your sterilized jars and seal.

The sauce will keep for 4 weeks in the fridge.

This recipe was republished with permission from Plants Only Holidays by Gaz Oakley (Quadrille, £18.99), Photography © Simon Smith.

Read more: Apple, Parsnip, and Mushroom Wellington