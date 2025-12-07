X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Vegan Christmas Day 7: Stuffed Squash Roast

We end off our seven days of vegan Christmas with a classic: a stuffed squash roast

By

2 Minutes Read

stuffed squash roast with butternut, glazed onions, Christmas rice, mushrooms and cranberry sauce Serve this final main with roast potatoes, green beans, or gluten-free crusty bread - Media Credit: Simon Smith
You’ve made it to the last day of vegan Christmas. And what better way to wrap things up than with Gaz Oakley’s stuffed squash roast?

This stuffed squash stands out because it builds flavor in clear layers rather than relying on one heavy filling. The outside is roasted butternut that gives a soft, sweet base, while the wild rice, chestnuts, dried apricots, and mixed nuts add contrast in both texture and taste.

The balsamic-glazed onions bring a deep, caramelized note. The mushrooms add savoriness. Roasted peppers and sun-dried tomatoes cut through with richness and slight acidity. Together, they make every slice flavorful and exciting.

It’s naturally gluten-free and designed for sharing. You tie the squash together, roast it again, then carve it at the table. Each slice shows the filling inside without falling apart. It looks impressive without being overworked.

Serve it with roasted vegetables, greens, and cranberry sauce if you like. It works as a Christmas main or a centerpiece for a festive vegan spread.

Thanks for cooking along with us this week. We’ve got even more festive inspiration coming your way soon.

How to prepare your stuffed squash roast

Forget boring roast options. This stuffed squash roast delivers layers of seasonal flavor in a fully plant-based Christmas centerpiece.
stuffed squash roast with butternut, glazed onions, Christmas rice, mushrooms and cranberry sauce
Duration1 hour 10 minutes
Servings6

Ingredients

  • 1 large butternut squash washed
  • A little olive oil
For the glazed onions
  • 2 red onions finely sliced
  • 3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 5 tbsp organic coconut sugar
For the Christmas rice
  • 150 g (¾ cup) wild rice, cooked
  • 150 g (5½oz) whole cooked vacuum-packed chestnuts roughly chopped
  • 75 g (2½oz) dried apricots chopped
  • 150 g 1 cup mixed nuts, chopped
  • 1 pinch of cayenne pepper
  • 1 pinch of paprika
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • 1 pinch of sea salt and pepper
  • 1 pinch of dried sage
For the sautéed mushrooms
  • 160 g (1½ cups) fresh mushrooms (I used girolles)
  • 1 tsp roasted garlic powder
  • Sea salt and pepper
  • 5 tbsp Cranberry and orange sauce see below
  • 4 peppers roasted, skin removed
  • 6 sun-dried tomatoes re-hydrated
  • 2 handfuls of baby spinach
Cranberry and orange sauce – Makes 360g (13oz)
  • 300 g (3 cups) fresh cranberries
  • 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
  • 1 small cinnamon stick
  • 1 Braeburn apple grated
  • 200 g 1 cup caster (superfine) sugar
  • 240 ml 1 cup fresh orange juice

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Split the squash in half lengthways, place cut-side up onto a baking tray and bake for 45 minutes, or until just soft.
  • Meanwhile, make the glazed onions. Heat 3 tablespoons of water in a non-stick saucepan, add the sliced onions and sweat for 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and sugar, then cook for a further 10 minutes over a low heat, stirring occasionally, until caramelized. Set aside.
  • Mix the Christmas rice ingredients in a mixing bowl until fully combined, then set aside.
  • Sauté your mushrooms. Heat 2 tablespoons of water in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the mushrooms, garlic powder and seasoning. Sauté for 5 minutes.
  • When the squash is cooked and cooled slightly, scoop out the seeds, then scoop out a 2cm (1in) channel of flesh and mix that into the Christmas rice mixture. Spoon the cranberry sauce into one of the squash halves, followed by the rice. Top with the roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach. Place the other squash half on top, tie together in three places and roast for a further 15 minutes. Carve and serve straight away.

For the cranberry and orange sauce

  • Heat all the ingredients in a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat with the lid on. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring often.
  • Spoon the sauce into your sterilized jars and seal.
  • The sauce will keep for 4 weeks in the fridge.

This recipe was republished with permission from Plants Only Holidays by Gaz Oakley (Quadrille, £18.99), Photography © Simon Smith.

The Author

Gaz Oakley

Gaz Oakley is passionate about plants. After becoming a chef in Cardiff, UK, at the age of just 15, he was inspired to switch up his diet, using the techniques he learned working as a professional chef to devise delicious, innovative dishes with plants at the heart of the plate. Gaz now has over 3.4 million followers on social media and his previous three books (Vegan 100, Plants Only Kitchen and Plants Only Holidays) were instant hits worldwide.

