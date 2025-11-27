How To Make This Plant-Based Stuffed Flank Steak Centerpiece

This stuffed flank steak with mushrooms and mulled wine shallots offers a bold vegan centerpiece for the festive table. It has a rich, savory profile that feels different from the usual wellingtons and nut roasts seen during the holidays. The plant-based flank is high in protein and holds its shape well, which makes it ideal for a carved, shareable main.

The filling combines sautéed shallots, seasonal mushrooms, garlic, and reduced mulled wine, giving a deep, aromatic base with a subtle festive note. The steak is stuffed, seared, and finished with herbs and vegan butter to keep it tender and full of flavor.

Serve this dish with your favorite Christmas sides like roast potatoes, glazed carrots, greens, and peppercorn sauce. It works well for intimate dinners but can easily scale up by preparing multiple flanks. Slice it just before serving to show the filling, and let it anchor your holiday spread.

Stuffed flank steak method

This stuffed flank steak with mushrooms and mulled wine shallots is a high-protein vegan centerpiece that pairs perfectly with classic Christmas sides and cozy festive dinners. No ratings yet Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 Package Redefine Beef Flank * defrosted (or vegan meat of your choice)

15 ml vegan butter

1 clove garlic crushed

1 sprig thyme / rosemary

Salt and pepper For the stuffing: 1 shallot finely chopped

100 ml mulled wine

15 ml balsamic vinegar

1 clove garlic grated

150 g seasonal mushrooms

30 ml olive oil

2 sprigs thyme finely chopped

½ lemon zest finely grated with a microplane

Salt and freshly ground white pepper Suggested sides (Optional): Creamy mash potato and peppercorn sauce

Roasted Potatoes and gravy

Traditional roast sides Instructions In a pan, heat olive oil and sauté the shallots until translucent.

Add the mulled wine and balsamic vinegar. Cook until the liquid has almost completely evaporated.

Add the chopped mushrooms and garlic. Sauté until the mushrooms are cooked through.

Stir in the lemon zest and chopped thyme. Season with salt and freshly ground white pepper. Let the mixture cool completely.

Using a small filleting knife, cut a pocket into each steak. Keep the opening as small as possible while creating a large cavity inside by moving the knife tip in a half-circle motion.

Transfer the cooled filling into a piping bag and fill, alternatively use a small spoon to push the stuffing into the steaks. Seal the openings with toothpicks.

Sear the stuffed steaks in a medium hot pan with oil.

Just before they are fully cooked, add the vegan butter, rosemary, and garlic to the pan. Finish with salt and pepper.

Remove the toothpicks before plating, serve with your favorite side dish and sauce.

Let the mushroom and shallot mixture cool before stuffing — this prevents the flank from tearing or becoming soggy.

Use a small knife for control:

A narrow, sharp knife helps create a clean pocket inside the flank without cutting through the sides.

Don't overfill:

Add just enough stuffing to fill the cavity without stretching the flank — this keeps it intact during cooking.

Seal securely:

Use toothpicks or short skewers to close the opening so the filling stays in place while searing.

