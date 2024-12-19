X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

Make This Vegan Chocolate Fondant For Your Christmas Dessert

These decadent chocolate fondants are super easy to make and a great way to round off a Christmas meal

By

1 Minutes Read

a vegan chocolate fondant made with cinnamon and chocolate spread These chocolate fondants are definitely superior to traditional Christmas pudding - Media Credit: Romy London
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Romy London’s vegan chocolate fondant is a festive dessert perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth this Christmas. These soft, gooey puddings feature a rich, chocolatey center that melts as you dig in, making them a great way to end a holiday meal.

Read more: Upside-Down Rhubarb Coconut Cake

The recipe swaps traditional ingredients for plant-based options like vegan chocolate spread, flaxseeds, and plant milk, ensuring it’s completely vegan. The fluffy, brownie-like texture and molten center are created by freezing a creamy ganache filling and baking it inside the fondant batter. When flipped onto a plate, the result is a rich dessert that’s both indulgent and impressive.

It’s best to serve these chocolate fondants warm as the gooey center pairs perfectly with the soft cake exterior. Ideal for sharing with family or friends, this dessert is a great addition to your Christmas menu or any winter celebration.

Read more: 5-Ingredient Easy Vegan Mango Pudding

Vegan chocolate fondant

With the texture of soft and fluffy brownies and a gooey center, these vegan chocolate fondants are rich and perfect for a festive celebration.
a vegan chocolate fondant made with cinnamon and chocolate spread
No ratings yet
Duration2 hours 23 minutes
Cook Time13 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 40 ml sunflower oil
  • 30 g cacao powder
  • 110 g all purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 90 g dark brown sugar
  • 100 ml apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoon ground flaxseeds
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
For the filling
  • 100 g vegan chocolate spread
  • 100 ml plant milk

Instructions

  • Start by creating the chocolate filling ahead of time: Melt the chocolate spread until super runny, then mix with the plant milk. Transfer the ganache to an ice cube tray and freeze for 2 hours or until set.
  • Preheat your oven to 180°C and lightly grease 4 pudding molds. Dust the inside of each mold with a thin layer of cacao powder.
  • Sift the flour, cacao powder, baking soda and salt into a large bowl and mix in the brown sugar. In a separate jug, combine the milk, warm water, apple cider vinegar, flaxseeds, sunflower oil and cinnamon.
  • Mix the dry and wet ingredients with a whisk, then pour 2 tablespoons of the mix into each pudding mold. Remove the chocolate cubes from the freezer and place 1 cube into the center of each mold. Fill halfway with the remaining batter.
  • Gently tap the mold on a work surface to remove any air bubbles, then bake in the middle of the oven for 13 minutes – do not open the oven door in the process, in order to maintain the heat.
  • Remove the pudding mold from the oven immediately and gently loosen the puddings with a knife. Flip them onto your serving plates and serve immediately.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can find the original recipe here.

Read more: Chai-Spiced Vegan Banana Bread

Tagged

chocolate

chocolate fondant

christmas

kid friendly

nutella

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

More by Romina Callwitz

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active