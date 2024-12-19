Make This Vegan Chocolate Fondant For Your Christmas Dessert

Romy London’s vegan chocolate fondant is a festive dessert perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth this Christmas. These soft, gooey puddings feature a rich, chocolatey center that melts as you dig in, making them a great way to end a holiday meal.

The recipe swaps traditional ingredients for plant-based options like vegan chocolate spread, flaxseeds, and plant milk, ensuring it’s completely vegan. The fluffy, brownie-like texture and molten center are created by freezing a creamy ganache filling and baking it inside the fondant batter. When flipped onto a plate, the result is a rich dessert that’s both indulgent and impressive.

It’s best to serve these chocolate fondants warm as the gooey center pairs perfectly with the soft cake exterior. Ideal for sharing with family or friends, this dessert is a great addition to your Christmas menu or any winter celebration.

Vegan chocolate fondant

With the texture of soft and fluffy brownies and a gooey center, these vegan chocolate fondants are rich and perfect for a festive celebration. No ratings yet Duration 2 hours hrs 23 minutes mins Cook Time 13 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 40 ml sunflower oil

30 g cacao powder

110 g all purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

90 g dark brown sugar

100 ml apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoon ground flaxseeds

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon For the filling 100 g vegan chocolate spread

100 ml plant milk Instructions Start by creating the chocolate filling ahead of time: Melt the chocolate spread until super runny, then mix with the plant milk. Transfer the ganache to an ice cube tray and freeze for 2 hours or until set.

Preheat your oven to 180°C and lightly grease 4 pudding molds. Dust the inside of each mold with a thin layer of cacao powder.

Sift the flour, cacao powder, baking soda and salt into a large bowl and mix in the brown sugar. In a separate jug, combine the milk, warm water, apple cider vinegar, flaxseeds, sunflower oil and cinnamon.

Mix the dry and wet ingredients with a whisk, then pour 2 tablespoons of the mix into each pudding mold. Remove the chocolate cubes from the freezer and place 1 cube into the center of each mold. Fill halfway with the remaining batter.

Gently tap the mold on a work surface to remove any air bubbles, then bake in the middle of the oven for 13 minutes – do not open the oven door in the process, in order to maintain the heat.

Remove the pudding mold from the oven immediately and gently loosen the puddings with a knife. Flip them onto your serving plates and serve immediately.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can find the original recipe here.

