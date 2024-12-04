X
This Gingerbread Cookie Dough Is Gluten-Free And Vegan

This gingerbread cookie dough is perfect for the holiday season

a jar of piped vegan gingerbread cookie dough made with chickpeas and almond butter This kid-friendly dessert is easy to make - Media Credit: Romy London
Romy London’s vegan, gluten-free gingerbread cookie dough is a delightful addition to your holiday dessert lineup. Made with chickpeas and almond butter, it offers a more nutritious twist on a classic treat. The combination of cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg provides the warm, festive flavors synonymous with the season. Maple syrup and brown sugar add sweetness, while dairy-free chocolate chips offer extra indulgence.

The best part about this recipe is that it takes only 10 minutes to make and you can store it for up to two days in the fridge. That means you can make this cookie dough recipe the night before a big Christmas party with family and friends.

To prepare, blend chickpeas until smooth, then mix in the remaining ingredients to form a rich dough. Serve it chilled as a party snack, dessert topping, or enjoy it straight from the bowl.

Gingerbread cookie dough

This gingerbread cookie dough is a fantastic festive dessert or snack great to serve at parties. The best part? It only takes 10 minutes to make.
Duration10 minutes
Prep Time9 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 tin chickpeas no salt added
  • 60 g almond butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 30 g almond flour
  • 30 g brown sugar
  • A pinch of sea salt
  • 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoon ginger powder
  • ¼ teaspoon ground clove
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Optional dairy free chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Drain and rinse the chickpeas, then add them to a food processor and pulse for 20 seconds or until your chickpeas are roughly broken down.
  • Use the food processor to combine all ingredients apart from the chocolate chips (if using) until you get a dough-like texture.
  • Remove your cookie dough from the food processor and knead the dough with your hands to add in the chocolate chips.
  • Serve your cookie dough immediately or place it in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.
Additional serving options:
With ice cream
As a topping for a milkshake or sundae
Spread on top of a brownie or a cake
Mixed into a milkshake or smoothie for added flavor and texture

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can find the original recipe here.

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

