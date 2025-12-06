Vegan Christmas Day 6: Mushroom and Pumpkin Wellington

We’ve shared plenty of vegan Wellingtons at PBN over the years, but this one offers something a little different. On day six of our vegan Christmas countdown, this mushroom and pumpkin wellington from The Happy Pear brings roasted almonds and redcurrant jus into the mix.

This version feels both familiar and fresh. The flaky pastry gives you that classic Wellington look, while the filling changes things up. Grated pumpkin softens as it cooks. Oyster mushrooms are used as an earthy base with chestnuts that add richness. Roasted almonds are also included to give the main a nice bite and contrast.

Everything sits on a bed of couscous, which helps hold the shape once sliced. It makes serving easier and cleaner. The redcurrant jus finishes it off with a sharp, festive edge. Slightly sweet. Slightly tangy. Perfect alongside roasted vegetables and greens.

This is a main built for your Christmas table. You can make two Wellingtons in one go, which works well for larger gatherings or leftovers the next day. It looks impressive when you cut into it, it holds together well, and it feels like a proper centerpiece without feeling heavy.

Tomorrow, we finish our countdown with one final festive main.

Mushroom pumpkin wellington method

2 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

2 tbsp maple syrup Wellington 1 leek

2 cloves of garlic

200 g oyster mushrooms

10 medium sage leaves

10 sprigs of fresh thyme

200 g pumpkin

200 g cooked chestnuts

1 tbsp oil

3 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

pinch of salt

½ tsp black pepper

150 g cooked couscous

2× 320 g sheets vegan puff pastry defrosted if frozen

2 tbsp oat milk or non-dairy milk of choice Redcurrant jus 100 g fresh redcurrants

4 tbsp maple syrup

200 ml red wine

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

500 ml vegetable stock Instructions Roast the almonds: Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/425°F/gas 7. Roughly chop or crush the almonds, then spread on a baking tray. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of tamari or soy sauce and 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, and roast for 10 minutes.

Prepare the veg: Slice the leek and wash thoroughly. Peel and dice the garlic. Roughly chop the mushrooms. Remove the sage leaves and thyme leaves from their stalks, and finely chop the sage. Grate the flesh of the pumpkin, discarding the skin and the seeds. Roughly chop the cooked chestnuts.

Cook the filling: Heat a large pan, add 1 tablespoon of oil, and sauté the leek for 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic, mushrooms, grated pumpkin and a pinch of salt, and cook for a further 7–10 minutes. Stir in the chestnuts, tamari or soy sauce, thyme, sage, and black pepper, and cook for 3–4 minutes, stirring regularly. Remove from the heat and mix in the cooked couscous and roasted almonds. Adjust the seasoning to taste.

Assemble the Wellingtons: Lay out one sheet of puff pastry on a piece of baking parchment. Place half of the filling in the center lengthwise, leaving space at the edges. Compact the filling to help it hold its shape. Fold the pastry over the filling, connecting in the center. Brush with a little water or oat milk and press the join together, sealing it, and then trim any excess. Once the Wellington is sealed, carefully roll it over so that the seam is at the bottom. Tuck and seal both ends. Lift the baking parchment with the Wellington and place on a baking tray. Cut out decorations from any leftover pastry, if you like. Gently score the pastry in a crisscross pattern (ensuring not to cut through the pastry) and place any pastry decorations on top. Brush with oat milk. Repeat this process with the second sheet of pastry to make the second Wellington.

Bake the Wellingtons until golden: Bake in the preheated oven for 30–45 minutes, until golden.

Make the redcurrant jus: Combine the redcurrants, maple syrup, red wine, balsamic vinegar and vegetable stock in a saucepan. Put on a high heat and bring to a boil. Whisk to break down the currants. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and cook until it reduces by about ⅔, which will likely take over 20 minutes.

Serve: Use a serrated knife to slice the Wellingtons. Serve with the redcurrant jus and your choice of roasted vegetables. Enjoy! TIP: If fresh redcurrants are unavailable, you can use 2 tablespoons of redcurrant jelly instead of the currants and maple syrup. And if cooked chestnuts are unavailable, just use 200g of cashew nuts instead.

This recipe is from The Happy Pear. Find more recipes on their website here.

