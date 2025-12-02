X
Vegan Christmas Day 2: Hummus Christmas Wreath

Day two of our Christmas countdown calls for a quick, snacky centerpiece with fun decoration

a vegan hummus Christmas wreath with parsley, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber This hummus Christmas wreath takes only 10 minutes to make - Media Credit: The Happy Pear
On day two of our seven days of vegan Christmas, we’re all about easy snacks made for your party table. Though simple, you’ll appreciate this hummus Christmas wreath from The Happy Pear, where a few festive touches turn an everyday spread into something a little special.

This hummus Christmas wreath turns a simple spread into a striking centerpiece. It looks impressive, but takes just 10 minutes to pull together. You shape the hummus into a ring, add fresh parsley for color, and top it with cherry tomatoes for that festive touch. A sprinkle of vegan feta gives it a snowy finish, if you like.

It’s not just pretty. It’s also packed with plant protein thanks to the chickpea base. That makes it a smart and filling snack for long holiday gatherings. Guests can dip straight into it with crackers, breadsticks, or veggie sticks. Think carrots, cucumber batons, bell pepper strips, or even toasted sourdough.

This is the kind of recipe that saves you time. There’s no cooking involved. No oven. No stress. Just assemble, plate, and serve. It works as a light starter, a party snack, or a centerpiece for your grazing table.

Making the hummus Christmas wreath

This hummus Christmas wreath takes only 10 minutes to prepare, making it a game-changer as a snacky centerpiece for any holiday table. This creative snack platter is perfect for sharing, too.
a vegan hummus Christmas wreath with parsley, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber
Duration10 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings8

Ingredients

  • 400 g tub The Happy Pear hummus or any vegan hummus of your choosing
  • Small handful fresh parsley finely chopped
  • 10–12 whole cherry tomatoes
  • 50 g vegan feta optional, for a “snow” effect
  • 1 medium cucumber
  • Crackers breadsticks, or vegetable crudités, to serve

Instructions

  • Prepare the plate – Place a large round plate or platter on your work surface. Put a cup or small bowl in the center to mark out the middle of the wreath.
  • Form the wreath – Spoon the hummus around the cup, creating a thick, even ring. Smooth the surface with the back of a spoon.
  • Add greenery – Sprinkle the chopped parsley evenly over the hummus to create a fresh, leafy look.
  • Decorate with baubles – Arrange the cherry tomatoes evenly around the wreath as festive “baubles”.
  • Add snow (optional) – Crumble vegan feta over the top to mimic a dusting of snow.
  • Create the bow – Use a vegetable peeler or grater to create long ribbons from the cucumber. Fold and arrange the ribbons at the top of the wreath to form a decorative bow.
  • Serve – Remove the cup from the center and serve with crackers, breadsticks, or crudités for dipping.

This recipe is from The Happy Pear. Find more recipes on their website here.

The Author

David and Stephen Flynn

David and Stephen Flynn are best known as the Happy Pear. In 2004, they opened a tiny shop in Greystones, Co. Wicklow with a dream of helping people eat more veg. Now, twenty years later, The Happy Pear consists of their café and shop, 80 products, 7 online courses, 7 cookbooks, a regenerative organic farm, a coffee roastery, and a community of almost 2 million people. But their mission is still the same: to help everyone get healthier and be happier!

