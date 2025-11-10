Bring festive flavor to any gathering with these caramelized apple and red onion vegan sausage rolls. These bite-sized pastries combine store-bought puff pastry with vegan sausage, apples, and onions for a sweet and savory balance. The filling caramelizes as it cooks, blending brown sugar, mustard, and fennel into a rich mixture that pairs perfectly with flaky pastry.

This recipe makes 20 to 24 rolls, making it ideal for holiday parties, Thanksgiving tables, or Christmas buffets. The apple and onion in the vegan sausage mix adds a great flavor and texture, while the fennel and mustard give the rolls a gentle spice that cuts through the richness. Once baked, the pastry turns crisp and golden, easy to serve straight from the tray.

These vegan sausage rolls work just as well hot or cold, served with mustard for dipping. They’re perfect for batch baking ahead of busy events or for keeping on hand as a quick party snack.

Whip up your apple and red onion vegan sausage rolls

These caramelized apple and red onion vegan sausage rolls combine puff pastry, spiced sausage, and sweet apples for an easy festive bake. Perfect for parties or holiday snacking. No ratings yet Duration 55 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 20 rolls Ingredients 1 tbsp vegan spread or olive oil

1-2 JAZZ apples cored and finely diced

2 medium red onions diced

2 tbsp light brown sugar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp fennel seeds crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

6 vegan sausages

1 sheet store-bought puff pastry

1 tbsp unsweetened soy milk for brushing

Poppy seeds optional

Dijon or English mustard for dipping

If using frozen sausages thaw them first, and if they are in casings, peel these off before using. Instructions Heat the vegan spread or oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat, and once hot, add the apple, onion, brown sugar, and fennel seeds. Stir together and sauté for 15-20 minutes until nicely caramelized, then remove the pan from the heat.

Once the sausages are thawed, crumble them into the pan with the caramelized mixture and stir everything together well. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180 fan/gas 6. Remove the puff pastry from its packaging and allow it to rest for 10 minutes. Slice the pastry in half lengthwise, then add half of the sausage mixture to each piece and shape it into a long cylinder, leaving a 1cm edge.

Tightly roll the pastry around the sausage mixture, pinching the two sides of the pastry together or pressing down with a fork for a tighter seal.

Using a sharp knife, cut each roll into 10-12 pieces (about 2.5cm wide), and arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush each piece all over with soy milk and sprinkle with poppy seeds (optional). Bake for 20-25 minutes until the pastry is golden and puffed up. Remove from the oven and serve hot or cold, with mustard for dipping.

