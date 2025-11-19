This apple, parsnip, and mushroom wellington brings a festive twist to a classic plant-based centerpiece. It pairs sweet apple with earthy roasted vegetables and mushrooms, making each slice flavorful.

The filling also includes green lentils, which boost the protein and help the mixture hold together. It’s wrapped in puff pastry and baked until crisp and golden, giving you the kind of show-stopping main that feels special without being complicated.

This wellington suits more than just Christmas dinner. Serve it for Thanksgiving, a cozy Sunday roast, or any celebration during the colder months. The apple adds a bright, seasonal note that sets it apart from more traditional nut or mushroom wellingtons. And because the recipe uses cooked lentils and leftover roasted vegetables, it’s practical for reducing waste while still offering something rich and comforting.

Make it once and you’ll want to bring it back for winter gatherings. Slice and serve with gravy and greens, and enjoy a main that feels generous and warm.

How to make this apple, parsnip and mushroom wellington

A seasonal main with roasted parsnips, mushrooms, apple, and lentils wrapped in flaky pastry. This vegan wellington works for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Sunday roasts, offering a cozy yet fresh take on a holiday classic. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 45 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 2 apples cored and roughly chopped

1 large onion diced (or use leftover roasted onion)

300-400 g leftover roasted root veg parsnips, carrots, sprouts, sweet potato, etc.

150 g cooked mushrooms diced (alternatively use fresh)

4 cloves garlic

400 g tin green lentils

12 sage leaves finely chopped, plus extra for optional garnish

75 ml vegetable stock or gravy

1 tbsp olive oil

320 g vegan puff pastry sheet

50 ml plant-based milk or 2 tbsp aquafaba Instructions Chop the leftover veg into small pieces then heat a large saucepan with a tablespoon of olive oil (if needed). Soften the onion gently for 5 minutes (skip if using leftover onion), until translucent. Add the garlic and mushrooms and continue to cook over a medium-low heat for 3-4 minutes.

Stir in the chopped roasted vegetables and drained lentils, then pour over the stock or gravy. Add the chopped sage and mash lightly with a potato masher so the mixture holds together but still has texture.

Stir in the apples, remove from the heat and allow to cool.

At this stage, unroll the pastry and place the filling down the middle, leaving a 3cm border. Brush the edges with milk or aquafaba, fold the pastry over the filling and crimp to seal. Return to the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6.

Place the chilled wellington onto a baking sheet lined with greaseproof paper, make a steam vent and wash with the remaining milk or aquafaba. Bake for 35-40 minutes until golden brown. (Optionally remove from the oven 5 minutes before hand and place the remaining sage leaves on top to crisp up for decoration.)

Cool slightly before slicing.

