Vegan Christmas Day 5: Stuffed Roasted Joint

On the fifth day of vegan Christmas, we’re starting off strong with the first main on our list. This stuffed roasted joint by Gaz Oakley is impressive, high in plant protein, and the perfect centerpiece for Christmas lunch or dinner.

This recipe is for when you want your table to feel thoughtful and complete. It takes time and focus, but the result is something you can slice, serve, and be proud of. The use of vital wheat gluten gives the joint its firm structure and that classic roast-style texture that holds together beautifully once carved.

The sweet potato and chestnut stuffing runs through the center, adding sweetness and a festive feel without overcomplicating the flavors. The herb glaze goes on right at the end, creating a rich, glossy finish once it hits the oven again. A little color. A little crispness. Nothing overdone.

It works best with the full spread. Think roast potatoes, seasonal greens, and a good vegan gravy made from the cooking broth. It’s a proper sit-down main. One you bring to the table whole and carve in front of everyone.

This recipe also kicks off our trio of festive mains. Tomorrow, we’re moving on to a vegan Wellington with a seasonal twist.

Prep the stuffed roasted joint

This stuffed roasted vegan joint makes a showstopping Christmas main with a firm, sliceable texture from vital wheat gluten and a festive sweet potato and chestnut filling. Perfect for serving with all the classic trimmings. No ratings yet Duration 2 hours hrs Servings 8 Ingredients For the “turkey” 240 ml (1 cup) soy or oat milk

10 g (½ cup) dried mushrooms

Olive oil for frying

1 onion finely chopped, sautéed until soft

3 garlic cloves finely chopped, sautéed until soft

120 ml (½ cup) white wine

50 g (¼ cup) canned chickpeas (garbanzos) drained and rinsed

110 g (4oz) firm tofu patted dry

3 tbsp white miso paste

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tbsp dried tarragon

1 tbsp dried thyme

2 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp dried sage

1 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp cracked black pepper

300 g 23/4 cups vital wheat gluten For the broth 960 ml (4 cups) vegetable stock

480 ml (2 cups) white wine

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 onion quartered

Handful of dried mushrooms

1 bay leaf

3 garlic cloves peeled

1 Pinch of sea salt and pepper For the rub 4 tbsp mixed dried herbs

1 tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp onion salt For the stuffing 1 quantity Sweet potato and chestnut stuffing (see below, skipping the final step) For the glaze 3 tbsp cranberry sauce

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp tomato purée paste

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 pinch of sea salt and pepper For the gravy 2 tbsp cornflour cornstarch

2 tbsp cranberry sauce

2 tbsp Marmite Sweet potato and chestnut stuffing 2 tbsp olive oil

1 leek finely chopped

2 garlic cloves crushed

1 tbsp dried sage

2 tsp dried rosemary

½ tsp ground cinnamon

150 g (5½oz) sweet potato peeled, cubed and steamed

95 g (½ cup) dried apricots finely chopped

45 g (¼ cup) dried cranberries finely chopped

50 g (¾ cup) breadcrumbs

100 g (3½oz) vacuum-packed chestnuts chopped

200 g 1 cup canned chickpeas (garbanzos) or butterbeans

Zest of 1 lemon Instructions First up, you will need to make the “turkey”: combine all the ingredients except the vital wheat gluten in a blender and blend until smooth. Transfer it to a large mixing bowl or a stand mixer (with the dough hook attached) and add the vital wheat gluten. Mixing slowly, combine everything to form a rough dough.

Tip the dough onto a clean work surface and knead for at least 10 minutes by hand, or do this in your mixer on medium speed. This is the most important part of the recipe – if you don’t knead it properly you will be left with a horrible spongy texture. Be very firm!

Once kneaded, the dough should be quite firm and elastic. Use a rolling pin to bash and roll the dough into a rough rectangle around 1.25cm (1⁄2in) thick. Set the dough aside to rest for 10 minutes.

Add the broth ingredients to a large roasting tray, around 40 x 28 x 8cm (16 x 11 x 3in). Cut a piece of muslin (cheesecloth) slightly larger than the dough rectangle.

Mix the rub ingredients together in a small bowl, then sprinkle it over the dough. Cover the dough well in the spice mix, as this stops it sticking. Place the dough spice-side down onto the muslin.

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Spoon the stuffing across the middle of the dough and roll it up around the stuffing, molding the edges together and sealing really well. Wrap the dough in the muslin as tightly as possible. Twist the ends, then tie them tightly with cook’s string. Make sure your dough is a nice cylindrical shape.

Place the “joint” wrap into the roasting tray with the broth ingredients, then cover the tray with foil. Place the tray into the oven for 2 hours. Turn over halfway through cooking and add additional stock if needed. Once cooked, use a slotted spoon to lift the “joint” out of the broth and, when cool enough to handle, carefully remove the muslin. The “joint” can now be wrapped in cling film (plastic wrap) and placed into the fridge until you’re ready to serve it. Reserve the broth liquid as it makes a great gravy.

An hour before you want to serve, preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

Place the “joint” in a large baking tray. Mix all the ingredients for the glaze together, then brush lashings of it all over the “joint”. Bake for 25 minutes.

While the “joint” is cooking, add the reserved broth liquid to a saucepan and place it over a high heat to reduce it down until thick. If it’s not thickening well, combine the cornflour with a splash of water, then add this to the gravy to help it thicken. Stir in the cranberry sauce and the Marmite for a richer flavor.

Serve the roasted joint straight away, sliced and with all the trimmings! For the sweet potato and chestnut stuffing First, preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) and then line a medium-sized baking dish with greaseproof paper.

Heat the oil in a large, non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the leek, garlic, herbs, cinnamon and cooked sweet potato and sauté until the leek has softened and the potato has browned. Add all the remaining ingredients and toss until well combined. Turn the heat

off and, using an old-fashioned potato masher, lightly mash the mix. Break down any large chunks of sweet potato and the chickpeas/butterbeans.

Spoon the mixture into the lined baking dish and press it in to compact the mixture.

This recipe was republished with permission from Plants Only Holidays by Gaz Oakley (Quadrille, £18.99), Photography © Simon Smith.

