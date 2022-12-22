For a long time, vegan Christmas dinners in the UK were limited to some sprouts and a dry nut roast. But now, there are a wide range of recipes to suit every household for the holiday season.

Whether you’re a plant-based eater yourself, catering for one, or keen to try something different this festive season, these vegan recipes are sure to be a hit.

(If you are heading down the traditional route though, check out these vegan turkey roasts and roast potato recipes).

5 alternative vegan Christmas dinner ideas

1. Roasted chestnut-cranberry-stuffed squash

Nourishing Amy This unique Christmas meal is packed with nutrients

This stuffed squash recipe is a perfect main course, and it looks amazing, too. It’s balanced with pulses and vegetables – the quinoa and mushroom filling go hand in hand, sweetened by gorgeous squash flesh.

View the full vegan roasted stuffed squash recipe here.

2. Easy vegan lentil Wellington

Healthy Living James This gluten-free dish is a crowdpleaser

In the UK, Wellingtons are a classic, and this herby lentil-rich recipe is a fine example. It’s hearty, delicious, and sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. It’s also gluten-free.

Cook a hearty plant-based lentil Wellington with this recipe.

3. Mini chestnut cranberry pies

Veganuary Enjoy this dish with vegan gravy or cranberry sauce

This flavorsome recipe produces eight small vegan chestnut cranberry pies.

It combines lentils, mushrooms, chestnuts, and butternut squash, along with a handful of other nutritious ingredients.

Find the full recipe here.

4. Baked butternut squash with mushroom filling

Rebel Recipes This dish could make for a memorable main course

Nutritious and delicious, this vegan Christmas meal will help kick off your celebrations the right way.

It’s high in vitamins A, B6, and C, as well as magnesium and fiber, and is sure to satisfy these holidays.

Make baked butternut squash with mushroom filling with this recipe.

5. Vegan gluten-free lentil stew

ElaVegan’s Easy Lentil Stew

Stews offer a sense of comfort that few foods do, and can make for the perfect addition to your festive mealtime.

The protein-rich, gluten-free, vegan stew is served with hearty mashed potatoes on the side.

Find the full plant-powered recipe here.