With Thanksgiving fast approaching and Christmas around the corner, you likely want some recipes you can whip up when you’re feeling festive. These vegan mini flank galettes with caramelized onion and pear are a great option. Serve them as part of a festive meal or even as a Sunday lunch where you want to serve something special without spending hours in the kitchen.

These galettes are made with a high-protein plant-based beef alternative layered over slow-caramelized onions and thinly sliced pear. A galette is a rustic French-style tart made with folded pastry edges, which means you don’t need a tin or perfect shaping. You simply roll, fill, fold, and bake. Here, the sweet onions and fruit contrast with the savory flank, while the pastry gives structure and texture.

Pair your galettes with sides like mashed potatoes, leafy greens, or a simple salad. You can also serve them with roast vegetables or a light gravy. They work well for entertaining, as you can bake them in batches.

Making mini flank galettes

Try these vegan flank steak galettes with layers of caramelized onion and pear for a festive treat or a special lunch. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 pack Redefine Beef Flank *defrosted (or vegan meat alternative of your choosing)

45 ml olive oil

3 pears cored and thinly sliced

Balsamic glaze to drizzle Pastry Crust 330 g all-purpose flour

150 g vegan butter Onion Filling 4–5 large yellow onions sliced

67 ml extra virgin olive oil

90 ml vegan butter

180 ml vegetable stock

Fresh thyme about 1½ tbsp leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

3 tbsp soya cream for brushing crust Instructions Make the pastry dough Rub vegan butter and flour together until crumbly. Add cold water a little at a time until a dough forms. Shape into a ball, wrap, and chill for 20 minutes. Caramelize the onions Cook sliced onions with olive oil, vegan butter, and salt over medium heat for 10–15 minutes until soft. Lower the heat and cook another 30–40 minutes until golden and jammy. Stir in thyme, pepper, and vegetable stock, then simmer until most liquid evaporates. Set aside to cool. Assemble the galettes Preheat oven to 200°C. Roll chilled dough into ¼-inch thick circles (about 7–8 inches). Place on lined trays. Spoon onion filling in the center and top with pear slices. Fold the pastry edges over slightly and brush with soya cream.

Bake for 20–25 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown and crisp. Cook the flank Rub the vegan beef flank with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast in the same oven for 8–10 minutes, until cooked through. Slice into thin pieces. Serve Top each warm galette with sliced flank, drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze, and finish with thyme and black pepper. Serve warm. Take your time with the onions:

Slowly caramelizing the onions brings out their natural sweetness — don’t rush this step. Keep the dough cold:

Cold pastry gives a flakier crust. If it warms up while rolling, chill it again for 5–10 minutes before baking. Thin, even pear slices:

Slice the pears thinly so they bake evenly and soften without releasing too much liquid. Don’t overload the filling: Use a modest amount of onion and pear filling to prevent the pastry from getting soggy.

A drizzle of balsamic glaze or a sprinkle of flaky salt before serving enhances both the sweetness of the pears and the richness of the flank.

