4 Festive Cookie Recipes For The Holidays

Christmas baking doesn’t need to be complicated to feel special. These four festive cookie recipes bring seasonal flavors, simple techniques, and a bit of creative decoration to your holiday kitchen. Whether you’re baking for family, hosting friends, or putting together homemade gifts, festive cookie recipes are an easy way to add something personal to the celebrations.

This small collection focuses on cookies that suit the season. Think classic Christmas flavors, fun shapes, and toppings that look good on a festive table.

Some are perfect for decorating with kids. Others are for cozy evenings with a cup of tea. All of them keep things approachable, so you don’t need professional skills or hours of spare time. Just a bit of pantry space, a warm oven, and a reason to bake.

Vegan anginetti

Plantifully Based These Italian Christmas cookies taste of anise

To start this list of festive cookie recipes, try these vegan Italian Christmas cookies called anginetti from Plantifully Based. They taste of anise and use simple icing and sprinkles for a classic holiday look.

Find the recipe here.

Zimtsterne cinnamon star cookies

Ela Vegan These German Christmas cookies use almond, cinnamon, and orange

These zimtsterne cinnamon star cookies by Ela Vegan are a traditional German Christmas bake made with ground almonds, cinnamon, and orange. They’re soft, chewy, and shaped into stars with a light glaze.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced orange Christmas cookies

Happy Skin Kitchen These orange biscuits include cranberries and sultanas

Next, try these spiced orange Christmas cookies from Happy Skin Kitchen. Naturally sweetened with banana and date syrup, they’re packed with warming spices, citrus zest, and dried fruit for a seasonal bake that’s rich, fragrant, and full of festive flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Linzer cookies with strawberry jam

Naturally Zuzu These festive cookies have very simple ingredients

Finally, try these Linzer cookies with strawberry jam. The recipe from Naturally Zuzu is super simple, using only vegan butter, maple syrup, vanilla, and flour. You will need cookie cutters to make pretty shapes, but they’re easy to decorate with icing sugar and fill with strawberry jam.

Find the recipe here.

