Vegan Christmas Day 4: Pesto Puff Pastry Trees

On the fourth day of vegan Christmas, pesto puff pastry trees came calling

2 Minutes Read

simple pesto puff pastry trees with vegan ingredients for Christmas These pesto Christmas trees are fully baked and ready in 25 minutes - Media Credit: The Happy Pear
We’re back to festive designs and savory snacks on day four of our countdown. Decorate your holiday table with these effortless pesto puff pastry trees from The Happy Pear.

These puff pastry trees look playful but take very little effort. You cut, spread, fold, and bake. That’s it. The zig-zag shape gives them that Christmas tree look, while the golden pastry adds crunch. The pesto brings a rich, herby flavor without needing lots of ingredients or prep. The recipe uses The Happy Pear’s own pesto, but any good jarred version works well too.

Each tree stands upright on a skewer, which makes them perfect for party platters and grazing boards. Add a tiny sun-dried tomato pesto star on top for a festive finish and extra color. They bake in under 20 minutes and you can serve them warm or at room temperature.

These work as a savory bite before dinner or a snack alongside drinks. Simple. Visual. And designed to impress without stress.

Come back tomorrow for day five so you don’t miss the first main event.

How to make your own pesto puff pastry trees

These pesto puff pastry trees are an easy festive snack that doubles as table décor. Crispy, golden, and full of flavor, they’re perfect for parties, grazing boards, or pre-dinner bites with minimal effort.
simple pesto puff pastry trees with vegan ingredients for Christmas
No ratings yet
Duration25 minutes
Servings6

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet store-bought puff pastry about 30cm x 30cm / 12 x 12 inches
  • 4 tbs basil pesto
  • 2 tbs sun-dried tomato pesto for the star topping, optional
  • 6 wooden skewers or cocktail sticks

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 190°C (fan).
  • Prepare the puff pastry – Roll out the puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface. Cut into strips about 2.5cm (1 inch) wide.
  • Spread pesto – Spread a thin layer of basil pesto along each strip.
  • Fold into trees – Starting from one end of a strip, fold the pastry in a zig-zag pattern to form a triangle shape that gets smaller towards the top, resembling a tree. Gently press the folds to keep them in place.
  • Insert skewers – Carefully thread a wooden skewer or cocktail stick vertically through the center of each folded tree to hold it together. Place them on a lined baking tray standing upright.
  • Make little stars (optional) – Using a small cookie cutter or knife, cut tiny star shapes from leftover puff pastry. Brush them with sun-dried tomato pesto and gently press onto the top of each tree.
  • Bake – Bake in the oven for 15–20 minutes, or until golden and puffed.
  • Serve – Allow to cool slightly before serving.

This recipe is from The Happy Pear. Find more recipes on their website here.

The Author

David and Stephen Flynn

David and Stephen Flynn are best known as the Happy Pear. In 2004, they opened a tiny shop in Greystones, Co. Wicklow with a dream of helping people eat more veg. Now, twenty years later, The Happy Pear consists of their café and shop, 80 products, 7 online courses, 7 cookbooks, a regenerative organic farm, a coffee roastery, and a community of almost 2 million people. But their mission is still the same: to help everyone get healthier and be happier!

