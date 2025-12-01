X
Vegan Christmas Day 1: Festive Plant-Based Mince Pies

These classic vegan mince pies are just the beginning of our Christmas countdown

festive plant based mince pies with apples, dates, and sultanas Looking to make your own mince pies this festive season? Try this recipe ready in under an hour - Media Credit: The Happy Pear
Here at PBN, we’re celebrating the holidays with you by sharing seven days of vegan Christmas recipes throughout December. For day one, we’re kicking things off with quick and easy plant-based mince pies from The Happy Pear. Keep checking back for more festive recipe ideas all week.

Mince pies hold a special place in Christmas traditions, especially in Britain. You’ll also find them on festive tables in places like South Africa, Australia, and across the Commonwealth. They’re a small bake with a big sense of nostalgia.

These plant-based mince pies bring classic Christmas flavors without the fuss. They use flaky vegan pastry and a rich, spiced fruit filling made with apple, dates, raisins, and orange juice. The result is sweet, sticky, and comforting. Perfect for serving warm with a cup of tea or leaving out on the table for guests to help themselves.

The recipe stays simple and stress-free. You simmer everything in one pan, then spoon the mixture into ready-rolled pastry cases. There’s no complicated shaping, and the vegan pastry does most of the work for you. It also makes a generous 12 pies, which is ideal for sharing or prepping ahead for the busy festive season.

And with that, day one is complete. Tune back in tomorrow for day two of our Christmas recipe countdown.

How to make plant-based mince pies

These effortless plant-based mince pies won't disappoint. Make 12 easy little pies in under and hour and share them with the people you love this festive season.
festive plant based mince pies with apples, dates, and sultanas
Duration50 minutes
Cook Time40 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Ingredients

  • tsp Allspice
  • 30 g Apples Granny Smith or Pink Lady
  • ¼ tsp Ground Cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp Ground Cloves
  • ¼ tsp Ground Ginger
  • 150 g Light Brown Sugar
  • 100 g Pitted Dates
  • 250 ml Orange Juice
  • 180 g Sultanas or Raisins
  • 2 sheets frozen vegan Jus Rol Pastry

Instructions

  • Add the orange juice to a medium-sized saucepan on a medium to high heat.
  • Add the sugar to the orange juice and stir until it dissolves, bring to the boil, then reduce heat to a simmer.
  • Chop the apples into small dice pieces, discarding the core. Chop the dates and add to the sugar mixture along with the sultanas/raisins and spices. Simmer and stew down for about 20 minutes and allow to cool before filling your cases.
  • Get a muffin tray and fill with 12 foil mince pie cases.
  • Unroll the defrosted pastry on a lightly floured surface. Using a 9 -10cm circular cutter, cut out 9 -10 circles from the first pastry sheet.
  • Then simply gather all the pastry scraps, form a smooth dough ball and roll out again to cut the final 2-3 circles needed. With the second sheet of pastry, use a 7cm circle or star-shaped cutter to cut the 12 tops for your mince pies.
  • Line all 12 of your mince pie cases with the pastry and gently fill with the fruit mixture (a heaped 1.5 tbsp per pie).
  • Top with the pastry stars, brush with a little non-dairy milk to help the pies go golden brown when baking.
  • Bake for about 20 minutes in the oven and add a sprinkle of icing sugar using a sieve to finish.

This recipe is from The Happy Pear. Find more recipes on their website here.

David and Stephen Flynn

David and Stephen Flynn are best known as the Happy Pear. In 2004, they opened a tiny shop in Greystones, Co. Wicklow with a dream of helping people eat more veg. Now, twenty years later, The Happy Pear consists of their café and shop, 80 products, 7 online courses, 7 cookbooks, a regenerative organic farm, a coffee roastery, and a community of almost 2 million people. But their mission is still the same: to help everyone get healthier and be happier!

