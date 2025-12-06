20 Of The Very Best Recipes For Veganuary 2026

Another year has gone by, but there is no reason you can’t change your lifestyle as the New Year begins. If you have considered going plant-based or you simply enjoy vegan food and want to eat more of it, you need to try 20 of our very best recipes for Veganuary 2026.

Every January, thousands of people commit to a vegan challenge to reset their habits, explore plant-based cooking, and rethink how they eat. Some join for health. Others do it for animals or the planet. What matters is that many do not stop when the month ends. In fact, participants from Veganuary 2025 are now making a permanent diet change and continuing with mostly or fully plant-based diets.

The key is choosing the right recipes. You need meals that feel familiar. You need food that fits into real life. Think quick weeknight dinners, budget-friendly lunches, and comfort dishes that remind you of what you already love. Veganuary works best when the food feels easy, filling, and realistic.

The recipes in this list focus on simple ingredients, high-protein staples like beans and tofu, and flavors that do not feel like a compromise. Whether you are trying a vegan lifestyle for the first time or just refreshing your routine for January, these dishes make it practical and enjoyable.

Chipotle BBQ mushroom tacos

Elaine Skiadas Mexican foods like tacos are easily veganized and delicious

To start this list of Veganuary recipes is this Chipotle BBQ mushroom taco recipe by Elaine Skiadis. It loads cremini mushrooms, pinto beans, and charred corn salsa into warm tortillas for an easy meal.

Tofu, kale, and black bean toast

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club You can eat this toast with sides like kimchi, olives, tortilla chips, or even vegan coleslaw

In 15 minutes, you can make this high-protein, low-effort tofu, kale, and black bean toast from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. The recipe layers sautéed tofu, black beans, kale, and cherry tomatoes on crisp toast, finished with avocado and seeds.

Mushroom and sage pasta

Romy London This family-friendly mushroom pasta dish is super simple to make

Pasta is one of the easiest dishes to veganize. This mushroom and sage pasta by Romy London is popular for its meaty flavor and quick prep time. To make the recipe, coat tagliatelle in a creamy sauce with chestnut mushrooms, caramelized onion, and fresh sage.

Tofu katsu curry

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Serve your katsu with vegan slaw, edamame, kimchi, or leafy greens

Viva’s tofu katsu curry is also a great option for new vegans. It pairs crispy panko-coated tofu with a smooth onion and carrot curry sauce, served over brown rice for a classic Japanese-style main.

Sweet potato and kale chili

Erin and Dusty Stancyzk This vegan chili is the perfect winter dinner

During winter, you’re going to want an easy dish that gives you plenty of leftovers. This easy vegan sweet potato and kale chili is a nutritious option that does just that. It comes from Eat Move Rest and contains plenty of high-protein and fiber legumes, vegetables, and most importantly, it tastes good.

15-minute tofu broccoli stir fry

Janet Gronnow Gochujang adds a spicy, earthy sweetness to this dish

If you love stir-fries then this 15-minute tofu broccoli stir fry by Janet Gronnow will be a hit. It combines crispy tofu, tender broccoli, and a sweet, sour, spicy sauce with gochujang and orange over jasmine rice.

Lentil and sweet potato cottage pie

Sarah Doig Get all the seasonal nutrients you need with this comforting sweet potato cottage pie

Cottage pie is a popular cold-weather food for many. This sweet potato and lentil version by Niki Webster layers a rich lentil and vegetable filling with creamy sweet potato mash, baked until golden and bubbling for a comforting plant-based main.

Vegan ‘smackaroni’ and cheese

Ed Anderson There’s nothing quite like creamy vegan mac and cheese when you need comfort food

A good vegan mac and cheese like this version by Toriano Gordon should be good enough to stop you from missing cheese. It delivers that same creamy, baked comfort using pea milk, vegan cheddar, garlic, and green onions

One-dish chickpea ‘tuna’ salad

Kate Friedman This high-protein salad filling is great for meal prep

Chickpea tuna is a classic in the vegan community, and this recipe by Kate Friedman is a super-easy, super-tasty version. The recipe mashes chickpeas with vegan mayo, dill pickles, red onion, and almonds for a creamy, crunchy sandwich or wrap filling.

Miso ramen bowl

Kris Carr There’s nothing better than a ramen bowl filled with veggies

Miso is a fantastic flavor enhancer, and making broth out of miso is an easy way to swap out stock. This miso ramen by Kris Carr builds a light, savory bowl with gluten-free noodles, tofu, mushrooms, asparagus, peas, and nori.

Tofu scramble tacos

Jillian Glenn These tofu scramble tacos make a delightful brunch or lunch

Tofu scramble and more tacos mean protein and more easy eating. This recipe from Jillian Glenn fills corn tortillas with seasoned tofu, black beans, lettuce, avocado, and salsa, finished with a creamy chipotle yogurt dressing for a savory breakfast or lunch.

Marry me lentils

Kimberly Espinel You can make this dish in one pot

If you love the flavor of “marry me chicken,” then just make these marry me lentils by Gigi Grassia to veganize a favorite. Red lentils cook in a creamy tomato and soya milk sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and herbs for a rich one-pot dinner.

Vegan butter chicken

plantbaes Guests will never know that this isn’t an authentic butter chicken dish

This vegan butter chicken uses tofu in place of chicken. The recipe comes from Plantbaes. It bakes marinated tofu before simmering it in a creamy, spiced tomato and cashew sauce, served with rice and fresh coriander.

Stuffed onions

Natlicious Food If you’ve never tried stuffed onions, this is your sign to give them a go

These easy stuffed onions by Natlicious Food are a great replacement for any “stuffed” vegetable usually filled with meat. Whole onions are filled with lentils, bulgur, carrot, and herbs, then baked until tender, sweet, and savory.

One-pot orzo soup

Romy London Orzo is a popular ingredient in vegan soups

Romy London’s one-pot orzo soup is a must-try if you love tomato soup. To whip this dish up, simmer orzo, chickpeas, and vegetables in a rich tomato broth, finished with basil pesto for a thick, comforting, one-bowl meal.

Vegan apple biryani

Jazz Apple This vegan biryani recipe is packed full of vegetables

Meat-free biryanis aren’t new, but this apple one might be a fun change. You make it by cooking basmati rice with apples, vegetables, and warming spices like cardamom and cloves, creating a fragrant, slightly sweet, savory one-pot plant-based biryani.

Vegan chocolate mousse

Romy London If you’ve never made chocolate mousse with black beans before, this is your sign to try

Vegan chocolate mousse can be made in many ways, with avocado, vegan dairy, or legumes like this black bean chocolate mousse by Romy London. The recipe blends black beans with cocoa, espresso, hazelnut butter, and chocolate spread for a smooth, rich, protein-packed dessert.

Natural peanut butter ice cream

Emily Kan This simple six-ingredient ice cream is whipped up in no time

This six-ingredient peanut butter ice cream by Deena Jalal combines natural peanut butter, coconut milk, and sweeteners into a smooth, creamy base, then churns and freezes into a rich, nutty plant-based ice cream with no unnecessary additives.

Vegan rice cake chocolate bars

Natlicious Food These chocolate rice cake bars are very easy to make

Natlicious Food’s rice cake chocolate bars are a no-bake snack made from crushed rice cakes, crunchy peanut butter, dried fruit, walnuts, cacao nibs, and maple syrup, finished with melted dark chocolate and set in the fridge.

One-pot spaghetti with lentil ragu

Romy London This vegan one-pot recipe takes just 30 minutes to make

The last recipe on our list is a simple and classic spaghetti with lentil ragu. This Romy London recipe cooks spaghetti and lentils together in a rich tomato sauce with vegetables and herbs, creating a hearty one-pot pasta dish ready in under 30 minutes.

