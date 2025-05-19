These chipotle BBQ mushroom tacos with charred corn salsa are perfect for a summer lunch. The recipe comes from Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook by Elaine Skiadas. It uses meaty cremini mushrooms and smoky chipotle to create a bold, savory taco filling. Pinto beans add extra texture and plant-based protein.

A homemade corn salsa brings brightness and crunch. The charred corn, lime, red onion, and cilantro balance the heat of the mushrooms and add a refreshing bite. Spoon everything into a warm tortilla and you’ve got a delicious lunch ready in minutes.

This dish works well for sharing with friends or family. Serve it outdoors on a warm day for a casual lunch in the sun. You can also top your tacos with romaine lettuce or extra cilantro for color and crunch.

The whole recipe is vegan and easy to make. It’s ideal for teens or beginner cooks looking to build confidence in the kitchen. With just a few ingredients, you get a flavorful, summery meal that’s fun to eat and even better to share. These tacos are a reminder that simple, plant-based recipes can be both impressive and easy to enjoy.

Read more: These Tofu Scramble Tacos Are The Ultimate Plant-Based Brunch

Make your chipotle BBQ mushroom tacos

If you like Mexican food, try these vegan mushroom tacos. Buy your favorite corn tortillas or make them yourself, fill them with tasty mushrooms and beans, and finish off with corn salsa. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients Charred Corn Salsa 2 ears fresh corn husked

½ red onion finely chopped

1 jalapeño seeded and minced

1 small bunch cilantro chopped

Juice of 1 large lime

Kosher salt Mushroom Tacos 2 tbsp (30 ml) avocado oil

3 cloves garlic minced

2 tbsp (30 g) tomato paste

1 tsp smoked paprika

8 oz (225 g) cremini mushrooms trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 can (15-oz [425-g]) pinto beans drained and rinsed

2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) pure maple syrup

1 chipotle pepper in adobo minced + 1 tbsp ((15 ml)) adobo sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) apple cider vinegar

4 to 6 corn or flour tortillas For Topping (optional) Shredded romaine lettuce

Chopped fresh cilantro Instructions For the salsa, heat a large skillet, preferably cast iron, over high heat until very hot. Add the corn ears and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally, or until charred on all sides before transferring to a plate. Once cool enough to handle, use a sharp knife to shave the kernels off the cob. Mix with the remaining salsa ingredients and season with salt to taste.

For the taco filling, allow the skillet to cool off slightly, then heat the oil over medium heat. When shimmering, add the garlic, tomato paste and smoked paprika. Toast for 1 to 2 minutes, or until fragrant.

Add the mushrooms, pinto beans, soy sauce, maple syrup, chipotle pepper and adobo sauce. Cook for another 5 to 7 minutes, or until the mushrooms have softened and the sauce has thickened.

Turn off the heat and stir in the vinegar. Briefly heat your tortillas, one at a time, in a nonstick pan or directly on a burner (if you have a gas stove) until soft and pliable. Load up each one with the mushroom filling, a spoonful of corn salsa and any desired toppings.

Reprinted with permission from Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook by Elaine Skiadas. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Elaine Skiadas.

Read more: Black-Eyed Bean Salad