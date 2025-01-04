X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

5 Veganuary Lunch Ideas

Try something new this Veganuary with these tasty plant-based lunch recipes

a picture of a chickpea sandwich for Veganuary lunch ideas These Veganuary lunches are speedy and tasty - Media Credit: FitGreenMind

Looking for tasty and quick Veganuary lunch ideas? Veganuary is the perfect time to explore new plant-based meals, whether you’re trying vegan eating for the first time or simply looking to add more variety to your diet. These vegan lunches are full of flavor, and simple enough to whip up during a busy day.

This list features five great options to keep you fueled and give you some inspiration for your next meal. From bowls to salads and sandwiches, these recipes are packed with wholesome ingredients that are easy to access and quick to prepare.

Creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl

A creamy vegan pesto chickpea bowl with some crusty bread dipped in it
Romy London This chickpea bowl is the ultimate speedy lunch

Romy London‘s creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl is a must-try Veganuary lunch. This speedy bowl uses basic ingredients, high-protein chickpeas, and spinach to make a warm and comforting winter lunch. The dish is finished with vegan cream cheese and basil pesto, perfect to serve with toasted fresh bread.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan panzanella pasta salad

a picture of a panzanella pasta salad with croutons, tomato, onion, and plant-based feta for Veganuary lunch ideas
BOSH! Try this panzanella pasta salad, it’s a plant-based twist on the original

If you enjoy Italian food, you’ve likely heard of Panzanella. This vegan twist on the classic by BOSH! takes under 30 minutes to make and includes pesto and pasta to make it a bit different. The recipe shows you how to make homemade croutons and pesto, while the salad ingredients are easy to find and assemble.

Find the recipe here.

Mashed chickpea sandwich

vegan chickpea sandwich plant-based pita sandwich with tomato and onion
FitGreenMind Try this chickpea sandwich made with a tasty chickpea mash and plant-based ingredients on a soft pita

In 15 minutes, you can have this chickpea sandwich ready for a quick at-home lunch. The chickpea mash is easy to make and is served on pita with sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and vegan feta. Try this recipe if you want an easy high-protein sandwich option.

Find the recipe here.

Mexican bean salad

a bowl of Mexican bean salad perfect for Veganuary lunch ideas
Happy Skin Kitchen This vegan salad takes only 5 minutes to make

Next, switch things up with this vegan Mexican bean salad from Happy Skin Kitchen. The recipe uses black beans and black eye beans with sweetcorn, tomatoes, avocado, onion, and chili. In this recipe, lime, coriander, olive oil, and apple cider vinegar flavor the dish. It’s an easy, zesty, and spicy 5-minute lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Apple chickpea salad sandwich

a vegan apple and chickpea salad sandwich with brown bread, lettuce, and sprouts
Kiki Nelson Give this apple and chickpea salad sandwich a go for lunch

The last Veganuary lunch idea on this list is Kiki Nelson’s apple chickpea salad sandwich. It’s savory and sweet and served on whole-grain bread. The filling is chunky mashed chickpeas with coconut yogurt, celery, onion, lemon juice, and more. Add some romaine lettuce and sprouts to the sandwich for crunch and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

