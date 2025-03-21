X
Majority Of Veganuary 2025 Participants Plan Permanent Diet Change

Veganuary has seen another successful year

Friends sitting down to eat spaghetti after taking part in Veganuary Veganuary often leads to permanent dietary changes - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

More than 80 percent of Veganuary 2025 participants are planning to make significant permanent changes to their diets, a new survey has found. 

Veganuary, which was established in the UK in 2014 by Jane Land and Matthew Glover, is now a global organization that challenges people to go plant-based for the month of January. Participants from every single country in the world, except for North Korea, have taken part in Veganuary. Many go on to dramatically reduce or eliminate meat, dairy, and eggs from their diets for good. 

This year, millions of people took part in Veganuary. Around 81 percent of participants plan significant permanent dietary changes, according to a survey carried out by Veganuary. Almost one third (31 percent) plan to remain plant-based, while around three-quarters (72 percent) plan to at least halve their intake of animal products. Ninety-one percent said that they were “very” or “extremely” likely to try a plant-based diet in the future. 

“These incredible results show that Veganuary is so much more than a one-month pledge as taking part leads to lasting diet change for most participants,” said Veganuary’s Toni Vernelli in a statement. “Veganuary really is driving positive change for animals, people, and the planet.” 

Read more: British TV Asks ‘Why Is The NHS Promoting Veganuary?’

A woman eating some vegan bruchetta
Adobe Stock Many Veganuary participants find it easier than expected to go plant-based

People also reported their reasonings for staying plant-based. Learning about veganism was the most popular response at 26 percent, followed by improved health (19 percent), and finding it easier than expected (19 percent). Forty-five percent of participants said they saw improvements in their health, while 98 percent said they’d recommend the challenge to a friend. 

Motivations for trying Veganuary

When questioned about their motivations for taking on the plant-based challenge, almost half (47 percent) said animals were their number one priority. Personal health was the second most common answer (20 percent), followed by the environment (14 percent). Other reasons included wanting a change or challenge (seven percent), global health (six percent), and for a friend or loved one (four percent). 

Read more: Veganuary Participants More Likely To Become Disgusted By Meat, Study Finds

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

