These vegan rice cake chocolate bars are an easy, no-bake treat that kids will love helping to make – and eat. They’re made with simple, wholesome ingredients like crunchy peanut butter, chopped dried fruit, walnuts, and cacao nibs, all mixed into crushed rice cakes for that perfect crisp texture. A touch of maple syrup adds sweetness, while melted vegan chocolate brings it all together.

Because there’s no oven involved, these bars are a great option for baking with kids. They can help with stirring, pressing, and of course, licking the spoon. They also keep well in the fridge, making them a handy snack to have on hand throughout the week.

Vegan rice cake chocolate bars

For this week's snack we are making some delicious rice cake chocolate bars, that are guarantee to satisfy your sweet cravings after lunch! No ratings yet Servings 8 bars Ingredients 100 g dried fruit (I used apricots and medjool dates)

45 g rice cakes (around 6 pieces)

100 g walnuts

120 g crunchy peanut butter

1 tbsp cacao nibs

4 tbsp maple syrup

A pinch of salt

100 g dark chocolate (I used 85% cacao) Instructions Cut the dried fruit in small pieces, if they aren't already place them in a large bowl.

Break apart the rice cakes and add them in a food processor, along with the walnuts and pulse few times until they break down into small pieces.

Add the above mixture into the bowl, along with the remaining ingredients (except the chocolate) and combine using cooking gloves.

Crumble the chocolate into a bowl and place it over a pot with boiling water (the bowl shouldn't be touching the hot water!), creating a bain-marie. Reduce the heat and wait for the chocolate to melt and remove from the heat.

Alternatively, melt the chocolate in a microwave. Add the chocolate in a bowl, cover with clean film and add in the microwave for 30 seconds at 800w. Remove, check if it has melted, if not add for additional 30 seconds. Be careful not to burn the chocolate.

Add the melted chocolate into the bowl with the rest of the ingredients and combine well.

Taste the mixture and adjust the sweetness to your preference.

Transfer the mixture into a dish lined with parchment paper and spread it in an even layer using the back of a spoon.

Place it into the fridge to set for a couple of hours.

Once it's set, cut into pieces and store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

