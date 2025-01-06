10 High Protein Recipes To Make For Veganuary

If you’re looking for high protein vegan recipes to make for Veganuary, you’ve come to the right place. Veganuary is all about exploring new plant-based meals, and for those new to vegan eating, it’s the perfect opportunity to explore new and exciting foods you’ve never tried before.

Read more: 20 Easy Veganuary Recipes

If you’re doing Veganuary and are a complete plant-based newbie, it might be an idea to focus on easy-to-make meals, like quick and easy bowls, sandwiches, dhals, and more. These dishes are beginner-friendly and showcase the variety of high-protein options that plant-based eating offers. From breakfast to dinner, there’s something for everyone.

Contrary to popular opinion, it’s very easy to meet your protein needs on a plant-based diet. There are a wide range of plant-based protein sources to add to your meals, including beans, legumes, tofu, and even some high protein vegetables. The below recipes showcase some of our favorite high protein vegan recipes, from tofu stir fry to vegan “Snickers” protein balls.

Read more: 10 Soy-Free Vegan Recipes

Vegan beans alla vodka

Romy London Beans alla vodka is a protein-packed alternative to the Italian classic

To start Veganuary, why not try this quick and easy beans alla vodka recipe? It’s high in plant protein and only takes 25 minutes to make. With familiar Italian flavors and simple ingredients, this dish is ideal for beginner cooks and those interested in eating easy plant-based food. Try these saucy beans for dinner and enjoy them with your favorite crunchy bread for dipping. This recipe comes from Romy London.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich

Catherine Perez This chickpea filling is great for meal prep

High-protein sandwiches are great for a packed lunch or quick meal, so try this peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich this January. Catherine Perez’s recipe is full of protein and fiber, keeping the meal nutritious. You can make this salad mixture and keep it in the fridge for up to four days, making it perfect for meal prep.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl

Romy London This chickpea bowl is the ultimate speedy lunch

Next, try this creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl. This Romy London recipe is great for speedy winter lunches. The dish uses chickpeas for protein (plus a bit extra from the spinach), and the rest of the ingredients make it flavorful and comforting. Garlic, vegan pesto, vegan cream cheese, shallots, and tomatoes give the recipe a fantastic flavor. Eat it as is or with your favorite sides.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ‘Snickers’ protein balls

Romy London It’s very easy to make tasty vegan protein balls at home

High-protein vegan snacks like these “Snickers” protein balls by Romy London are an excellent healthy alternative to typical candy bars. The recipe takes only 15 minutes to prep with some chill time, resulting in a sweet, crunchy, and peanut butter-filled treat. You only need a food processor and a handful of ingredients to make these vegan protein balls.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu tahini stir fry

Viva! This recipe mixes tofu with tahini

A tofu stir fry is a staple dinner for many people who follow a plant-based diet. They’re easy to make, taste incredible, and work well for an easy weeknight meal. The below recipe for tofu tahini stir fry comes from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe club. It takes just 20 minutes to make, and you can reduce the time even more by marinating the tofu in advance.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan jarred salad

Natlicious Food This nutritious packed lunch is great for meal prep

Jarred salads are excellent for meal prep, packed lunches, and speedy meals. Making your salad jar vegan is easier than you think. This recipe by Natlicious Food uses plant-based feta, but you can leave it out if you prefer a basic salad. The millet and chickpeas provide plant protein in this dish, and the veggies, olives, and dressing complete the salad.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu scramble

Yecenia Currie This tofu breakfast scramble is packed with protein and super easy to make

Tofu is a favorite in vegan cooking, and it’s a great egg replacement. Yecenia Currie’s tofu breakfast scramble offers an alternative to an egg breakfast. The main ingredients are a block of firm tofu, red bell pepper, and scallions, which are cooked with heaps of savory seasonings. Eat this with bread or as is in the morning for a protein kick.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cannellini bean & vegetable soup

Romy London Want an easy lunch you can make and eat in under an hour? Try this tasty, protein-packed soup

This high-protein vegan cannellini bean and vegetable soup needs no animal products to make it delicious. The soup base is easy to prepare. All you need is onion, carrot leek, garlic, olive oil, and cannellini beans to cook in vegetable broth. Thyme, pepper, and salt season this Romy London soup.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet

Romy London This dish comes together with a handful of ingredients

This cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet is another easy recipe by Romy London. It comes together in one pan and shows you how to make a cheesy, high-protein dinner without animal products. Haricot beans, leeks, sage, vegan cheese, white miso, and nutritional yeast make up the base ingredients, with extra seasonings to create a tasty, savory flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers

Samantha Jones Photography This dhal is made in just 15 minutes

The last dish on this list of high protein vegan recipes to make for Veganuary is this vegan coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers by Rose Wyles. Dhal is one of the easiest curries to make because it uses few ingredients, mainly lentils. Lentils are an affordable source of plant protein and fiber. This dish uses coconut milk and korma curry paste to make this flavorful dhal. Buy some vegan naan for dipping and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 High Protein Vegan Curry Recipes