Dinner Vegan Recipes

Easy Vegan Sweet Potato And Kale Chili

This nutritious vegan chili is very easy to make

2 Minutes Read

a bowl of sweet potato and kale chili with avocado, corn, kidney beans, and lentils This vegan chili is the perfect winter dinner - Media Credit: Erin and Dusty Stancyzk
This sweet potato and kale chili is a hearty, plant-based dish perfect for colder months. Packed with protein from lentils and beans, it’s filling and nutritious. Sweet potatoes add natural sweetness and are rich in vitamins A and C, while kale brings fiber and essential nutrients like iron and calcium. Together, they create a well-balanced meal.

The chili combines simple ingredients like tomatoes, celery, bell peppers, and spices like cumin and chili powder, giving it a warm, smoky flavor. Sweetcorn and kale top off the dish at the end for freshness and texture. This dish is versatile, making it great for weeknight dinners or meal prepping.

Top the chili with sliced avocado for creaminess or enjoy it on its own or with rice. It’s a comforting option for cozy evenings, bringing flavor, warmth, and nourishment to your table. This recipe comes from Erin and Dusty Stanczyk’s new cookbook The Happy Healthy Plant-Based Cookbook.

Sweet potato and kale chili

This sweet potato and kale chili is versatile. Leftovers can even be served over baked sweet potatoes for an easy meal.
a bowl of sweet potato and kale chili with avocado, corn, kidney beans, and lentils
Duration50 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 small red onion diced
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • 3 celery stalks sliced
  • 1 red orange, or yellow bell pepper diced
  • 3 medium tomatoes diced
  • 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 4 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 cup dried green lentils
  • cups cooked kidney beans or 1 [15.5-ounce] can
  • 13/4 cups cooked navy beans or 1 [15.5-ounce] can
  • 3 medium sweet potatoes garnet and/or Japanese white flesh varieties, cubed
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 cup sweet corn kernels
  • 2 cups shredded kale or collards
  • 1 avocado cubed or sliced (optional)

Instructions

  • In a medium to large pot over medium heat, simmer the onion, garlic, celery, bell pepper, fresh tomatoes, canned tomatoes, cumin, and oregano for 10 minutes. Add half of the mixture to a high-speed blender, blend until smooth, and return to the pot.
  • Add the lentils, kidney beans, navy beans, sweet potatoes, paprika, chili powder, salt, pepper, and 2 cups filtered water. Bring to a boil, reduce to medium-low heat, and cook covered for about 20 minutes, or until lentils and sweet potatoes are fork-tender.
  • Add the sweet corn and kale and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, or until the kale turns dark green.
  • Serve with sliced avocado on top! Leftovers keep best in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Excerpted from The Happy Healthy Plant-Based Cookbook by Erin and Dusty Stanczyk and reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2025. UK pre-order here and US release here.

The Author

Erin and Dusty Stanczyk

Erin and Dusty Stanczyk are certified health and lifestyle coaches, and creators of the lifestyle brand and website, EatMoveRest.com. Together with their three children, Max, Liv, Zoe and their Bernese Mountain Dog, Beau, they inspire and empower others to get back to the basics, by doing the 3 things we all do every day, better—eat, move, and rest.

